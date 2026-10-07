Democrats have had an excellent post-Labor Day month. The bottom has fallen out of GOP support. Republicans are abandoning places like North Carolina, defending places like Kansas, and privately fretting about places like South Carolina. FiftyPlusOne currently gives the Democrats a 99% chance of winning the House and a 72% chance of winning the Senate. As the country’s ruby-red terrain morphs into battleground status, reporters are saying on CNN that Democrats “are pinching themselves.”

Of course, Democrats be Democrats, so they’re gonna be worrying until November 3rd. This is why the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World is launching its exposure therapy series. But occasional whiffs of hopium are also useful this time of year. If — I said if — Democrats absolutely crush the midterms, what would that mean for American politics for the next two years? Surely a midterm where Democrats win in Texas and Kansas would require some political resets, right? Right?!

Brian Beutler offered up “a dash of hopium” earlier this week: he postulated a scenario in which a blue tsunami would lead to Congress actually doing its job and reining in Trump’s illegal and dangerous executive branch power grab.

My hopium scenario isn’t that fantastical. But victory alone could chasten a handful of Republican senators—enough to put Trump on a very short leash…. Imagine Democrats win 53 to 54 Senate seats. In theory they could win more, but the threshold is probably 53, by holding Georgia and Michigan, and flipping all (or all but one) of Texas, Alaska, Ohio, Kansas, Iowa, North Carolina, and Maine. This would deliver Republicans a severe psychic shock. And between the shock and the forward-looking math, it’s not out of the question that a bunch of incumbent House and Senate Republicans would begin behaving more like a faithful opposition. The “fever” would break, at long last, after many failed predictions. This is not what happened after the 2018 midterm. But eight years ago the circumstances were much different. Trump was much less unpopular; the economy was stronger and people liked it; Republicans gained seats in the Senate. In effect, the 2018 wave wiped out most of the remaining Trump skeptics in the GOP, so the party became more right wing overall…. Trump will have two years left, with little on the horizon that might make him more popular or less desperate. Democrats will likely complete the unfinished business of the mid-Census gerrymandering race Trump kicked off last year, creating a large pool of suddenly-endangered incumbent House Republicans. And (here’s the key) several Republican senators will suddenly understand themselves to be vulnerable in 2028…. And so there will be many, many Republicans who recognize: if we don’t relent, if we use our power to sustain Trump’s current level of impunity, we will be wiped out again in 2028. Two consecutive Democratic wave elections. Our best bet is to put him on as short a leash as possible.

Be sure to read the whole thing. Beutler is about as far from starry-eyed as a pundit can get, so it’s definitely worth perusing. It’s also nice to see that Democrats are crafting post-midterms plans for exactly this kind of contingency. I obviously hope Beutler is correct — and, again, for his scenario to play out, Democrats would need at least a 6-7 seat swing in the Senate.

In the spirit of thinking about blue tsunami scenarios, I have one that I don’t think is gonna happen — but it might happen and I’m surprised that it hasn’t been discussed yet.

Let’s assume for the moment that Democrats have a really good midterm result. As in they-win-Senate-seats-in-Kansas-and-Texas kind of good. The result is, as Beutler suggests, solid Democratic majorities in both houses of Congress and a bicameral surge of oversight, investigations, and hearings. This result also implies, as Seth Masket noted in The Elephants in the Room, a situation akin to 2022, when Trump hit his nadir of popularity within the GOP for endorsing bad candidates.

What if, at this point, Donald Trump decides to resign from office between the midterms and when the new Congress is seated?

I know, I know — this flies in the face of everything we have seen about Trump over the past ten years. Trump detests any sign of weakness, of backing down, of acquiescence — and that’s exactly what a resignation would look like.

So why would he do it? I can think of a few reasons.

Simply put, Trump is old and not having much fun anymore on the campaign trail. Look at the clip below — it defines “low energy.”

Trump looks and acts like a man who has had it with the quotidian drudgery of national politics. Why not leave? It’s not he’s interested in governing. A Democratic-controlled Congress likely to stymie his efforts to enjoy executive branch pomp and circumstance. It’s not like the situation in Iran is likely to get better, or his position on AI carries the day. The public mood on Trump is already historically sour. It will only get more so after a bad midterm performance, as Republicans disillusion in their standard-bearer kicks in.

If Trump resigns, he would get to do three things that would make him happy. First, he’d pardon everyone he wanted to on his way out, infuriating his political enemies and protecting his cronies. Sure, he could do this after the 2028 election as well — but issuing the pardons now would be a tactical surprise, and Trump likes surprises.

Second, in leaving, Trump would compare favorably to one of his nemeses, Joe Biden. By staying in too long, Biden imperiled the Democratic Party and implicated a lot of his team in a conspiracy of silence to protect him. In leaving, Trump avoids that dilemma.

Third, Trump, in making JD Vance the president, would do what I advised Biden to do back in 2024; add stature to an otherwise lackluster candidate. A President Vance would immediately gain some stature that a Vice President Vance would not. In giving him two years of runway, Trump would also bequeath to Vance some ability for his successor to control his own fate. And the great thing is, if Vance crashes and burns, Trump can blame him!

Do I think this is likely to happen? No of course not. But I think it’s conceivable. Trump is an enormously selfish human being with no sense of duty. If he thinks the last two years of his administration will be a joyless grind, I can easily see him decamping to Mar-a-Lago and leaving his myriad clusterfucks for Vance.

So that’s my hopium post for October 2026. Hope you liked it!