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Aeon Krenz's avatar
Aeon Krenz
Oct 7

Concern about how his team fares (the second reason) is not a plausible motivation. He has repeatedly thrown hapless minions into the deep end of the pool and then coldly watched them flounder, only concerned about whether they might drag him in. He doesn't care about them and he doesn't care about the GOP.

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J.J. McCullough's avatar
J.J. McCullough
Oct 7

I actually think it’s more conceivable that VANCE could resign, knowing this administration is a lost cause, and hoping to establish some distance between him and it before running in 2028.

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