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Suki Herr's avatar
Suki Herr
Oct 15, 2024

It’s not just Trump, who’s dementia&lifelong ignorance is fully on display, JDVance is equally if not more scary.

I was taught to treat everyone with kindness&respect, but there is something so off putting about Vance. He presents weird. I think he truly believes the things that come out of his mouth.

Legally changing one’s name 3 times would ordinarily be a red flag for @GOP.

Trump is mortal, but we could be stuck with the NOT charismatic Vance for decades.

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Kindred Winecoff's avatar
Kindred Winecoff
Oct 15, 2024

"I am going to vote for this person because he has inconsistent preferences and is incapable of achieving goals" is a really freaking stupid rationalization anyway.

They are voting for them because they want to be on top of a status hierarchy, and that is what he promises them. It's the only thing they've ever cared about, and it's the only thing he has ever been consistent about. Everything else is fraud.

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