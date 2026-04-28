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Bruce Raben's avatar
Bruce Raben
7h

It is easy to criticize Rubio but maybe the more important question is whether he is better than Vance? Also remember the parable of two friends and a bear 🐻. You don’t have to outrun the bear 🐻. Just your buddy.

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Michael GB's avatar
Michael GB
7hEdited

What is possible is to praise Rubio's mediocrity. It is remarkable when placed in the context of the El Trumposo administration. He is a prime example of the Peter Principle squared. Held in some regard for his previous roles, he left no mark and ultimately has one concern: regime change in Cuba.The latter is noble, but he lacks principles and experience and is not trustworthy. He may not snort cocaine from a toilet, but he is one of the principal gravediggers of USAID.

Observers quickly forget that he has no history of genuine service to the nation to fall back on, no moral or ethical backbone, and does not have the national interest in mind.

He was and is disposable. High praise for him is an indication of the depths to which the Trumposo government has fallen, staffed as it by the cream of the crap,

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