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roberto k.'s avatar
roberto k.
1d

The pilot on our flight home from PBI (now DJT) airport to Newark sounded worried and so were the passengers. We were the last plane to land. The incompetence is only surpassed by the danger of which system will fail next. Whatever it is, lives may be lost. We wonder: why is America being run like a soon-to-be bankrupted Atlantic City casino? Expertise is lost, competent people fired, remaining people demoralized, all in service of the very sick man in charge. The Founding Fathers warned of it, and now weep in their graves.The Blue Tsunami needs to understand its first task: restoring safety in the air, in AI, in everything before it hits the fan.

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Sharon Boyes-Schiller's avatar
Sharon Boyes-Schiller
1dEdited

That line about Software Beirut, yes, clearly every day will be yet another new SNAFU. As someone wrote the other day, QA has a place as do pilots in normal companies when they are rolling something out. I don’t think move fast and break things is appropriate in a government.

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