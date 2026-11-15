Friday’s ground stop of all U.S. flights will take a long time to unsnarl. Which means that the poor folks stranded at airports across the country need something to read. Which means it’s time for the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World to step up and provide some content.

So, what does this all mean? Well, for one thing: I told you so.

Last year, during peak DOGE, I warned about the rise of the shallow state in a World Politics Review essay. An excerpt:

As the Trump administration’s efforts to winnow the bureaucracy have made inroads, one might expect to see a more docile bureaucracy that keeps its head down and tries to accomplish its assigned tasks. In actuality, however, the political science literature offers multiple cautionary tales against assuming that life is that simple. The most obvious and direct problem is that the ways in which the Trump administration has attacked the bureaucracy have weakened the state’s capacity to perform any essential tasks. One can complain about unnecessary red tape all day long, but Americans like knowing that nuclear weapons will not accidentally explode, airplanes will land safely and extreme weather events will be detected and responded to. Despite its loud denials, however, the Trump administration’s myriad staffing cuts at the National Nuclear Security Administration, Federal Aviation Administration and Federal Emergency Management Administration have put all of these essential government functions at risk. And despite the claims of the libertarians in the administration, like Elon Musk, the private sector will not necessarily be able to pick up the slack for the erosion of public goods. Indeed, the provision of public goods often facilitates the functioning of private markets. Unfortunately, that can work in reverse as well. The elimination of positions at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, for example, will make private insurance more difficult to issue. A related problem is tasking bureaucracies with multiple, conflicting goals. That is a surefire way to reduce government efficiency, and yet this is exactly what Musk’s DOGE has done time and again during the first half of this year.

The more we learn about what DOGE hath wrought the bigger the shitstorm that emerges. A reformer genuinely interested in improving government efficiency would have found ways to eliminate cumbersome regulations while maintaining the workforce to adroitly administer the remaining rules and services. DOGE did the exact opposite, firing employees without simplifying government tasks.

The enervation of the federal bureaucracy has enabled the centralization of government functions among Trump’s political appointees. As I pointed out a few months ago, this merely adds an additional pathology onto the shallow state:

Even if one assumes the best of intentions, disregarding professional expertise in the service of a shallow state is a recipe for making catastrophic error after catastrophic error. When Hegseth decided to do away with mandatory flu vaccines, for example, the result was the creation of human petri dishes at military bases, perfectly recreating the conditions of the 1918-1920 influenza pandemic. There are benefits to quick decisions and rapid implementation, but such an approach exacerbates the cost of bad decisions. Furthermore, with this administration it is both impossible and ridiculous to assume the best of intentions. The assumption that the president is attempting to pursue the national interest rather than his own private interests would be absurd. Federal judges are now blasting arrangements that, “confer immunity to people and entities affiliated with the President and to earmark billions of dollars from American taxpayers to redress grievances not defined in the law.” And, of course, all this presumes that the president and his political appointees actually know what they are doing, when the evidence is abundantly clear that most of his appointees either have no real policy knowledge or are simply enablers of Trump’s worst instincts.

The results are… well, kinda like a Bizarro second half of Atlas Shrugged. In this scenario, however, the country starts to fall apart because all the best government employees go away.

Consider that this past week also marked the following:

That leaves us with the FAA ground stop:

There are very few upsides to this kind of story, but one of them is revealing the myriad ways that the Trump administration laid the goumdwork for this clusterfuck:

Oh, and then there was the Orwellian performance by DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin at Friday’s press conference:

As Nate Silver pointed out, this kind of fealty is particularly tone-deaf given the recent and brutal shellacking that Trump received at the polls: “nobody wants to hear random praise of Trump.”

Unfortunately, Trump will still be president for the next two years, and I am not optimistic that the executive branch will succeed in rebuilding state capacity anytime soon. Which means events like this ground stop will become part of the new normal. Or, as the Atlantic’s Sean Tyrangiel puts it: “Most of us have been privileged to live in a world of peace, prosperity, and, above all, stability. We’ve gone to bed without having to wonder whether the traffic lights will work tomorrow. Now, if my sources are correct, we should plan to wake up in Software Beirut, where nothing is broken all the time, but anything might break at any time, and the main skill you need is not being surprised.”

This sure seems like a lousy time to have a shallow state is all I’m saying here.