You know what’s better than publishing once in Foreign Policy? Publishing twice in the same week!

What is even better is that the second publication is even more in my wheelhouse than the first one. To be sure, the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World has made no secret of its fondness for Albert Hirschman’s work. But my latest essay is literally about my theory of economic sanctions and whether it applies to the Russia case.

The title is self-explanatory: “My Theory Says Sanctions on Russia Won’t Work. So Why Do I Want Them Anyway?” In essence, the good folks at Foreign Policy asked me whether the argument I made in The Sanctions Paradox back in 1999 could explain what was going on with the sanctions against Russia in the present day — and whether my thesis was the last word on the subject. The tl;dr answers to those queries are a) yes; and b) no.

Before elaborating on my response, however, let’s take a moment to savor that the question was even asked in the first place. The FP editor who requested me to write this essay explained the motivation in an email, “I've had multiple people in recent days cite The Sanctions Paradox to me as a reason why further punitive action on Russia and its oil exports won't really work all that well.”

For an academic political scientist, this is awesome. All social scientists aspire to develop theories and models that can generalize across time and space, but the truth is that in a complex world such theories are rare. Most theories of the global political economy are contingent and ephemeral. As Thomas Oatley put it, “scholars need to recognize that the knowledge about human social systems that we generate as scholars has a limited shelf life.” To be asked about the staying power of a theory I developed more than a quarter-century ago is quite validating.

The argument I made in The Sanctions Paradox was simple: elevated expectations of future conflict incentivizes the sanctioner, or sender, to impose sanctions, for material and reputational reasons. Those very same conflict expectations, however, also increase the willingness of the targeted actors to resist making concessions. The paradox is that senders are most eager to sanction the countries least likely to acquiesce.

Does this apply to the Russia case? You betcha! From my FP essay:

How well does this argument explain the sanctions against Russia? While I have a rooting interest in this hypothesis, I think most analysts would acknowledge that it has held up pretty well. The U.S.-led financial and trade sanctions against Russia contributed to negative economic growth, spiking interest rates, and higher inflation. Nonetheless, the moment that Russia decided to launch its full-scale invasion, what had been a challenging situation for economic sanctions became next to impossible. This was particularly true given the stakes for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. Territorial demands are the biggest ask in world politics. Furthermore, as the war has progressed, Russia has expended enormous amounts of blood and treasure to acquire the Ukrainian territory that it has attempted to annex. When faced with such large demands, even the weakest and poorest target governments have the capacity to resist economic pressure. In the past half-decade, U.S.-led sanctions crippled both the Iranian and Venezuelan economies, generating considerable domestic unrest in both countries. Nonetheless, neither target regime responded with appreciable concessions. And Russia is a much stronger, more powerful actor than either Iran or Venezuela.

Of course, there has been a lot of excellent research into economic sanctions since I wrote The Sanctions Paradox. Unfortunately for those who want to end Russia’s invasion, however, almost all of that research would merely reinforce my conclusion: economic sanctions by themselves will never coerce Russia into backing down on Ukraine.

So does that mean the Russia sanctions should be lifted? No, because one thing I have learned since writing The Sanctions Paradox is that economic sanctions are not merely used for coercion — and those other motivations are at play in the Russia case:

Well, no—because economic sanctions are not merely an instrument of coercion. They serve other purposes as well, and that holds with particular force in this instance. There are two reasons to maintain and even ratchet up the sanctions against Russia. The first reason has to do with reinforcing the territorial sovereignty norm…. The other reason is that economic sanctions can weaken a country’s ability to prosecute a long-term war.

You will have to read the whole thing to see my fuller argument. And I am also pleased to see that it is consistent with what I wrote last year about this topic.