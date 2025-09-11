Drezner’s World

Michael Wild
9h

This may be simplifying the truly complicated but it seems to me that russia has imperial and territorial ambitions that it will act upon if stopped. One of the ways that it may be stopped will be if economic dysfunction causes the war machine to seize up or to putter along with such diminished power that it can't decisively defeat Ukraine - let alone other European countries.

It occurs to me that economic sanctions are part of this process though it would seem to me that it won't be sanctions but russia's self inflicted wounds that may bring about the desired state. I'm no economist but it seems that you can't give enormous bribes to tens of thousands of men every month to join the army forever...and that's only part of the economic bleeding.

Andy Blumer
8hEdited

The only fact that stopped Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan, and gave them the conditions to become democracies, has been ultimate military and economic defeat.

Imperial fascist Russia and its orcish nihilistic slave society is still lacking this experience. So the only way to go is to ultimately defeat Russia militarily in Ukraine. This can be achieved with closing sanction gaps, implying more sanctions against Russia and its allies, and much more military aid to Ukraine.

