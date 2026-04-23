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reed hundt's avatar
reed hundt
11h

I thought the report was a huge missed opportunity. It appears to be an effort, successful in fact, to protect Yale against conservative critiques. That’s not the same as the thorough reform the country needs. I have my own list of twenty recommendations, based on graduating from Yale College and YLS and having taught at both, albeit twenty years ago. Happy to send on demand.

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Bob Maruca's avatar
Bob Maruca
10h

The cosmopolitan and “small l” liberal outlook and values of higher education have historically been its greatest strength. I think there is a case to be made that we in higher education (I am an administrator not a faculty member, but I include myself) have, at times, forgotten those values and have not been as open to all (non-hateful) voices as we should have. The corrective, however, should not be to shut down voices of in one faction or another or close ourselves off to the world. We must embrace our core values.

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