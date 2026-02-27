The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World did not watch the State of the Union address earlier this week — which might have been the best decision the staff has made in years. Did I need to watch a long-winded SOTU while being reasonably confident that it would be chock-full of lies and light on concrete proposals? Heck no! And as it turned out, I was not alone in making this decision. Not a lot of people watched it and even fewer people approved of Trump’s message.

To be fair, most SOTUs are kinda boring. Still, the one moment I always like to hear is when the president says “The state of the union is _____.” That adjective had shifted from year to year and the word choice can be telling. Naturally, Trump did not utter a sentence like this in his speech — so, again, bullet dodged. But the hard-working staff here at Drezner’ World does wonder about the current state of the union — particularly the state of civil-military relations.

This question has been on my mind because last week the Fletcher School held a panel on “The State of Civil-Military Relations in 2026 and Beyond” at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington DC. The panel consisted of AEI’s Kori Schake, author of The State and the Soldier: A History of Civil-Military Relations in the United States; CSIS’s Eliot Cohen, and the Carnegie Endowment’s Saskia Brechenmacher. In other words, there were a lot of people who had thought deeply about this subject — and me, the least qualified person by far on the stage, to moderate the panel.

You can watch it here:

I came away from the event feeling somewhat better and somewhat worse about the state off civil-military relations. On the one hand, the panelists all pointed out the ways in which the Trump administration’s overreaching on National Guard deployments had triggered significant pushback, constraining the president’s ability to deploy the military in the United States. While not a military action, the politically catastrophic deployments of federal officers in Minneapolis will likely deter the administration from taking similar actions — or invoking the Insurrection Act. The panelists also thought that the federal system of government — which gives governors power over their National Guard units — would act as another constraint on the use of military force within the United States.

On the other hand, Kori Schake also argued that the problem was less the question of whether the military would obey unlawful orders and more about the series of decisions that would lead to that conundrum existing in the first place. And here is where some recent stories about Defense Department actions start making me very nervous.

The first is Jack Goldsmith’s recent warning about the decaying legal culture in the Defense Department. Goldsmith is not someone prone to hyperbole in his writing — which made his post a sobering read:

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth came to office openly hostile to his department’s legal culture and determined to change it. He is succeeding. One result is persistent lawbreaking by the Department of Defense in derogation of the rule-of-law culture that the department has fostered since Vietnam. The courts, which have done an admirable job of checking the administration’s legal violations, cannot help here, since these matters are beyond judicial review. That leaves Congress, which, largely due to Republican control, has been sadly passive in Trump 2.0. When the reckoning comes, the Armed Services Committees in Congress will have a lot of explaining to do…. The basic arrangement has been that government lawyers interpret law with some independence from the president, and that some policies are blocked or modified when lawyers identify clear legal problems. Presidents embraced this arrangement because legal compliance demands it and because systemic inattention to law leads to bad policy or undesirable political or legal risk. Until Trump 2.0, that is. The Trump administration since January 2025 has rejected this system root and branch. First, it has sought to ensure that the senior ranks of lawyers are filled with loyalists. I don’t mean loyalists in the sense in which past administrations typically hired people supportive of the president’s program and in line with the president’s outlook and politics. I mean lawyers who are willing to do whatever the president (or a senior proxy) asks, including in legal decision making, despite what law and professional norms say. Second, the administration has issued formal directives to eliminate lawyers’ independent judgment…. Third, the administration has fired, threatened, or sidelined lawyers in the government who express disagreement with the party line established in the White House (or who were connected to past legal actions against Trump). Every lawyer not directly subject to this regime gets the message.

So this all sounds pretty bad. But as the Trump continues to threaten military action against Iran and others, there are strong signs that his administration wants to stifle any critical pushback from high-ranking officers. This happened last fall when the SOUTHCOM commander resigned as the administration ramped up illegal boat strikes in the Caribbean. It appears to be happening again, as Reuters’ Erin Banco, Phil Stewart and Idrees Ari explain:

U.S. Vice Admiral Fred Kacher has been removed from his position as director of the Joint Staff after only taking the post in December, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. A Joint Staff spokesperson confirmed that Kacher will “return to service” with the U.S. Navy, when asked by Reuters about his removal from the position on the Joint Staff. Reuters was first to report the decision…. The director of the Joint Staff provides key support to the chairman and is considered to be one of the most important three-star posts in the Pentagon, often leading to high-profile promotions including to oversee combatant commands…. Kacher’s removal follows upheaval at all levels of leadership at the Pentagon, including the firing of the previous chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Air Force General C.Q. Brown, last year by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The latest shakeup comes as the U.S. military prepares a major buildup in the Middle East to potentially carry out strikes against Iran, if ordered by President Donald Trump.

Needless to say, “leaving after roughly 90 days on the job, with no clear next step, is historically unusual.”

Maybe this is unrelated to Trump’s desire to use force in a dubious manner again. But between this, Hegseth’s unreasonable demands on private contractors such as Anthropic, and his vainglorious attempts to punish veteran members of Congress for making anodyne statements about soldiers following the law, it sure seems like the Office of the Secretary of Defense is creating situations would invite fierce pushback from military lawyers and leaders. The purging of anyone who might push back, however, creates a climate where civilian leaders will fail to get anything but sycophantic advice from their military advisors.

This is all headed to a very bad place is all I’m saying here.