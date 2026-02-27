Drezner’s World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Wild's avatar
Michael Wild
12h

This was informative and very bad news indeed.

Reply
Share
GE's avatar
GE
8h

He actually did say "The state of our union is strong."

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel W. Drezner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture