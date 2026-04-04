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Russell's avatar
Russell
1d

To mention negotiations without mentioning the systematic campaign to assassinate people capable of negotiating is missing an important point.

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Jim Williamson's avatar
Jim Williamson
1d

I think you’re ignoring the biggest danger, which is that Trump will escalate with air strikes against energy infrastructure, leading Iran to retaliate, resulting in a catastrophe of destroyed energy resources in the region.

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