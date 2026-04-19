The hard-reading subscribers to Drezner’s World are by now fully aware of the hard-working staff’s recent analysis of President Donald Trump, his foreign policy team, and the deleterious state of American grand strategy. This is on top of some more in-depth analyses of Donald Trump’s peculiar brand of immature leadership, his blinkered worldview, and his foolish faith in the madman theory of coercive bargaining.

While repetition can be a useful pedagogical tool, unrelenting repetition yields diminishing returns over time. So it is worth asking: what should I do when a deeply reported story comes out that pretty much confirms everything I have written about Trump over the years?

I ask because of Josh Dawsey and Annie Linskey’s latest Wall Street Journal story, “Behind Trump’s Public Bravado on the War, He Grapples With His Own Fears.” Dawsey and Linskey provide plenty of details about how Trump is reacting to a war that is going far worse than he anticipated. And Dawsey and Linskey are hardly the only ones to produce a story like this. Earlier this month the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan wrote a deep dive into Trump’s decision to start the war. No doubt, there will be more stories to come in the weeks ahead.

To paraphrase Stefon, this WSJ story has everything — or, at least, everything about Trump’s leadership and decision-making pathologies that I have previously discussed. Consider:

Short attention span . “The president sometimes loses focus, spending time on the details of his plans for the White House ballroom or on midterm fundraisers—and telling advisers he wants to shift to other topics.”

Poor impulse control . “Aides kept the president out of the room as they got minute-by-minute updates because they believed his impatience wouldn’t be helpful, instead updating him at meaningful moments, a senior administration official said…. Trump’s top aides have taken turns telling the president that he should limit the impromptu interviews because they were only convincing the public he had contradictory messages.”

Prone to temper tantrums . “It was Good Friday afternoon in a nearly empty West Wing soon after the president learned that an American jet had been shot down in Iran, with two airmen missing. Trump screamed at aides for hours…. He grew angry with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for being slow to allow U.S. forces to use U.K. bases and derisively mocked the French President as ‘Emmanuel,’ dragging out the syllables in an exaggerated French accent.”

Knowledge deficits . “Before the U.S. went to war, Trump told his team that Iran’s government would likely capitulate before closing the strait, and that even if Tehran tried, the U.S. military could handle it…. Trump has since marveled at the ease with which the strait was closed. A guy with a drone can shut it down, Trump has said to people, expressing belated irritation that the key waterway was so vulnerable.”

Belief in the madman theory. “When one adviser later asked him about [one of his belligerent tweets], he said he came up with the Allah idea himself. He said he wanted to seem as unstable and insulting as possible, believing it could bring the Iranians to the table, senior administration officials said. It was a language, he said, the Iranians would understand…. top aides saw the move as a way to spur negotiations in a war the president was desperately ready to end. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told others privately it was language that might actually bring the Iranians to negotiate. What Trump really wanted, advisers said, was to scare the Iranians, and to end the conflict.”

Furthermore, there are other, more general defects in decision-making that Trump shows in the story. These include piss-poor analogical reasoning (“[Trump] said he trusted the military to pull it off. Look, he said to advisers, at how quickly they had ‘won’ in Venezuela) and gambling for resurrection when operating in a domain of loss (ordering the high-risk raid to rescue the down U.S. pilot inside of Iran). You get the point.

But I’ve said all of this before. It’s always nice to get a confirming data point from a deeply reported story, but is there anything else that can be gleaned from this kind of story?

To the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World, there are four larger takeaways.

First, sometimes the repetition is the point. Sure, neither the writers nor the readers of Drezner’s World are learning much that is new in this story, but most voters and citizens are not so attentive to current events. A running theme of Trump’s second term are stories about former supporters sounding shocked or disillusioned about how his second-term presidency has played out. And, along the way, they are learning just how bad of a leader Trump has been.

I’m sure that must be frustrating for those who predicted such outcomes — but hey, better late than never!

Second, Trump’s staff is back to talking about him like he’s a toddler again. Remember, one of the reasons I didn’t want to resuscitate the toddler thread was because I was sure him more loyal second-term staff would refrain from characterizing him like a petulant three-year old. That has mostly held up — though the Greenland incident was one turning point. The fact that even these toadies are leaking about him now indicates that they know that the boat is starting to take on water and they need to find their lifeboat.

Finally, the utility of madman theory will continue to be degrade. Again, the first rule of the madman theory is to never say that you’re employing the madman theory. And yet, that’s exactly what happens in stories like this one. To be clear, I have seen little evidence that the madman theory has generated anything useful for Trump in the past or in the present. But its future utility will be even lower. Unfortunately, because Trump and Rubio still seem to think it has value, expect even more belligerency in the months and years ahead.