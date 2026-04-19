Drezner’s World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LouisBDL's avatar
LouisBDL
13h

I wonder if this madman stuff is not post hoc justifications. He is a madman, after all.

Reply
Share
Tuomas's avatar
Tuomas
13h

While all this nonsense drags out, we are just bleeding out dollars and stockpiles of equipment. Our (former?) allies are distancing themselves further and further away from the debacle that we've become. So much damage has been done institutionally within the US, and now this, how many generations to fix it all?

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel W. Drezner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture