The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World has been busy with the logistical planning for the Thanksgiving holidays. This means that it has been difficult at times to keep track of the unfolding story about a potential new peace deal in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

For example, over the weekend there were contradictory reports about who authored the 28-point peace plan that U.S. envoys presented to Ukraine. A bipartisan group of U.S. senators in attendance at the Halifax International Security Forum told the press that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had told them the administration had not authored the plan. Mike Rounds said, “He made it very clear to us that we are the recipients of a proposal that was delivered to one of our representatives. It is not our recommendation. It is not our peace plan. It is a proposal that was received, and as an intermediary, we have made arrangements to share it — and we did not release it. It was leaked.” However, Rubio contradicted this in a subsequent social media post — as did his spokesperson at the State Department.

Fast forward to Monday and it appears that the initial 28-point plan has morphed into a 19-point plan that still needs a lot of work but has more Ukrainian buy-in. The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World is pretty sure this means there will be no Russian buy-in as a result.

So what happened? Axios’ team also provides some background tick-tock about how things got to here:

[Jared] Kushner and [Steve] Witkoff pivoted from discussing the Gaza deal they’d helped deliver to the war in Ukraine. Trump imposed sanctions on Russia that same day for the first time since returning to office, and the peace process was almost entirely stuck. The pair wanted to repeat their approach from Gaza — draft a plan, put it on the table, and figure out how to get both sides to agree. Three days later, Witkoff and Kushner met President Vladimir Putin’s envoy Kirill Dmitriev for dinner in Miami, and again for several hours on Sunday…. The goal was to produce a framework “basically saying, ‘How do we really bring, finally, lasting security to Europe, not just Ukraine,’” Dmitriev said…. Witkoff and Kushner had Trump’s go-ahead. “Witkoff and Kushner wouldn’t have engaged in talks with the Russians and the Ukrainians on a new plan without getting a green light from Trump,” said one U.S. official. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was “read-in every step of the way,” the official added. Vice President Vance was also in the loop. It was Vance’s idea to tap Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, a Yale Law classmate, to bring the 28-point plan to Ukraine, a senior administration official said. Driscoll was already planning to visit Ukraine with a large military delegation to discuss defense tech and strategy. With a few days’ notice, the White House told him to expedite his travel plans and prepare to negotiate peace. “As you can imagine, we wipe the calendar, go into full planning and prep mode,” another U.S. official told Axios. “He’s taking policy briefs. He’s taking backgrounds, history of the war, all sorts of things all the way through the weekend, and then they scream out of here.”…. Zelensky’s team thought Witkoff and Kushner were just offering initial ideas, while the Americans considered it a formal proposal…. At least some in the Trump administration, Rubio among them, believed things had moved too far too fast. The senior administration official claimed Driscoll “got out ahead of things” by holding “full-blown peace talks” with senior Ukrainian officials. “Of course, the Ukrainians are saying we’re trying to force them into a Russian deal. This is what they do. It wasn’t true. Not one minute. But we got out-boxed a little,” the official said. It was Trump himself who declared the Thanksgiving deadline, partly out of annoyance with Zelensky. The senior administration official claimed the president felt by Friday that things were getting too messy. He dispatched Rubio to Geneva, along with Witkoff, Kushner and Driscoll. Rubio’s statements in public and private left some confusion over how serious the U.S. plan was, and how he personally felt about it.

The Washington Post team of Lizzie Johnson, Adam Taylor, Catherine Belton, and Natalie Allison provide additional context for what is going. To be frank I frankly cannot shake the bolded portions of this story.

The exchange marks another confusing development surrounding the plan that leaked last week and immediately sparked alarm over its origins on both sides of the Atlantic. The White House has said the plan was drafted by Witkoff and Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian special envoy…. A U.S. official, who spoke like others on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, said that the president hasn’t been as involved in the specifics. “You tell him, ‘I’m going to try to get a deal.’ He will say, ‘Great, go see what you can do.’ And that’s the level of detail he has,” the official said, later adding, “It’s been absolute chaos all day because even different parts of the White House don’t know what’s going on. It’s embarrassing.” (emphasis added) A European official said it seemed Washington was “almost taken by surprise on the whole thing” on Friday. “Usually when there’s more to it, it feels different. … Our feeling has been, D.C. has been taken by surprise by Witkoff’s actions,” the official said…. Privately, the Trump administration was “not treating this plan as immovable,” said a person familiar with the negotiations, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak candidly. It has been “communicated to the Ukrainians that there is some room for negotiations.” Still, Washington “also made clear that they want an agreement soon” and “the threat to suspend U.S. assistance is dead serious,” the official said. Questions remain over whether Trump’s team can reach an agreement with Ukrainian and European partners before the U.S.-imposed deadline arrives. Once again, Ukraine must try to convince an unpredictable White House that it’s Russia that must make concessions to its maximalist demands — not Ukraine.

Politico’s Felicia Schwartz confirms the somewhat chaotic nature of Trump’s second-term foreign policy, suggesting that Rubio’s control over the policymaking process does not match all his impressive-sounding titles:

The head-spinning and chaotic past week of U.S. diplomacy has made plain two truths about Rubio’s role in the administration: First, foreign and congressional interlocutors regard him as a clean-up hand on the Russia-Ukraine file, coming in to restore order and realign Washington with its allies and partners, rather than Moscow. Second, President Donald Trump’s preference for jettisoning traditional policy coordination across Cabinet departments has bred a turbulent foreign policy with an array of senior principals operating in their own lanes. Dual-hatted Rubio has not, whether by design or accident, played the national security adviser’s usual role coordinating agencies’ plans before they are implemented…. Before Rubio showed up in Switzerland, it largely felt like Vice President JD Vance, via his close friend Driscoll, was leading the process. By the end of the weekend, Rubio had taken the reins because the conversations became more flexible, the official said. Still, Rubio was also joined in Switzerland on Sunday by deputy national security adviser Andy Baker (who is a close aide to Vance), special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who “have shown a certain degree of independence, to put it mildly,” the European official said. Even as Rubio has taken the lead, they have continued to advocate positions that European and Ukrainian officials see as out of line with Rubio’s approach…. Leslie Shedd, a former senior adviser to Rep. Michael McCaul (R.-Texas) when he was the chair of the House Foreign Relations Committee, said Trump prefers an informal foreign policy making apparatus. “That’s got good things and bad things to it,” she said. “They have different people working on different things, and the president wants to see who can get the best result.”

My takeaway from all these stories is that Trump has a foreign policy process — one that is premised on a start-up culture rather than a diplomatic culture.

Trump, who is about as far from a detail man as a human being can be, is perfectly comfortable with enabling subordinates to pitch their foreign policy ideas to other international actors. Trump wants to see if, like spaghetti on a wall, they have any sticking power. If they do, then Trump is happy to back up their play. If not, Trump can bluster his way back to the status quo.

Is there any merit to this approach? A little! Most start-ups fail, but the ones that succeed can be home runs. Venture capitalists are happy with a success rate of one in twenty is that one is a home run. For Trump, tolerating a freewheeling, bottom-up approach to intractable foreign policy conflicts offers the possibility of a way out.

That said, the demerits of this approach are considerable:

It makes it easy for well-connected foreign actors to pick and choose among the most pliable of Trump subordinates;

The absence of any real policy coordination means that allies and partners will be taken by surprise;

The negative blowback from a harebrained foreign policy idea that goes nowhere can be significant;

Foreign policy 180s will give other international actors pause before entering into any sustained cooperation with the United States;

Even final agreements do not necessarily feel final to international locutors, thereby raising the costs of negotiation;

Trump subordinates are mostly idiots and liars — not exactly an all-star lineup.

Maybe these peace talks will work out — but the more likely outcome is that this proposed deal will dissolve in a sea of mutual recriminations.

Buckle up.