In their Sunday night newsletter, Semafor highlighted two items about the level of conspiracy theorizing among ordinary citizens as well as news junkies. On the former, Newsguard’s Reality Check revealed “an average of nearly half of Americans believed at least one false claim about major claims spreading in the news.”

That seems bad, but in this instance the average American might be following the path blazed by some elites, who have treated every allegation contained in the Epstein files as fact. For example, Glenn Greenwald claimed that there was confidential FBI source that asserted Jeffrey Epstein was a Mossad agent. As it turns out, that source was, as Semafor’s Ben Smith writes, “a famous troll and occasional Holocaust denier recently found liable in a fraud scheme that involved impersonating an intelligence agent.” If the person in question said the sky was blue you would still need to go outside for confirmation is what I’m saying here.

One reason for the high degree of conspiracy theorizing is that the current level of trust Americans currently have in elites and institutions is close to nonexistent. While the Trump folks might have rode that distrust into a 2024 election victory, they are the elites right now. And they have done their damnedest to erose that trust even further. The Trump administration’s claims are not holding up in courts of law — indeed, in an increasing number of cases they cannot even secure an indictment, much less a conviction. Day after day new allegations of corruption, double-dealing, and power grabs emerge that make it impossible to trust a single thing this administration says or does.

And this leads the hard-working staff to the unfortunate topic of Tulsi Gabbard, the current U.S. Director of National Intelligence. A week ago the Wall Street Journal published quite the story about a whistleblower report on Gabbard that is shrouded in secrecy:

The Trump administration has disclosed to select lawmakers a classified government whistleblower complaint against spy chief Tulsi Gabbard, her office announced this week, but significant portions were redacted due to claims of executive privilege, according to people familiar with the matter. The redactions have concealed names of individuals as well as other information that makes the full meaning and significance of the complaint difficult to decipher, the people said. One of the people said some of the allegations within the complaint also appeared to be speculative in nature. The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that the complaint against Gabbard was filed with the intelligence community’s inspector general last May, but had stalled for eight months within Gabbard’s Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Her office hadn’t shared it with Congress until this week, after the Journal’s report. In a memo sent to lawmakers on Monday and posted online by Gabbard’s office, the intelligence community inspector general, Chris Fox, wrote that the whistleblower had alleged that Gabbard had restricted the sharing of a specific, highly classified intelligence report, for political purposes. A spokeswoman for Gabbard’s office has dismissed the allegations against Gabbard as “baseless and politically motivated,” and said that the claims pertaining to Gabbard were deemed by the former acting inspector general to be not credible.

That sounds a little shady! Especially if Gabbard chose not to share anything with Congress — as she is obligated to do — until the WSJ story came out.

The New York Times’ Julian Barnes provided some more context in a follow-up story:

Members of Congress were briefed this week on a whistle-blower report about an intelligence intercept of a call between two foreign nationals discussing a person close to President Trump, according to people familiar with the material. It is not clear what country the two foreign nationals were from, but the discussion involved Iran. The whistle-blower report was drafted last May, around the time the Trump administration was deliberating about a strike on Iran. Mr. Trump ordered a military attack on Iranian nuclear facilities in June…. The whistle-blower accused Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, of limiting who could see the report and of blocking wider distribution among the nation’s spy agencies, according to people familiar with the complaint. People who have reviewed the whistle-blower report have differed about the importance of the underlying intelligence, which was collected by the National Security Agency…. Some people, including administration critics, who have reviewed the report and have considered the underlying intelligence to be significant, agreed that Ms. Gabbard did not act improperly by restricting distribution of the report. While inspectors general are required to notify Congress only about complaints they find credible, some of the administration critics said Ms. Gabbard erred in not alerting the congressional intelligence committees or members of congressional leadership about the whistle-blower report or the underlying intelligence soon after it was lodged.

Now, reading between the lines of the NYT and WSJ, it seems as though the whistleblower report does not hold up to serious scrutiny. Gabbard should have been more transparent with Congress, but maybe, just maybe, this is not the scandal that the headlines have suggested.

Maybe.

The problem is that it is next to impossible to give Tulsi Gabbard and the Trump administration the benefit of the doubt about, well, much of anything.

See, the other story from last week that put Gabbard in the headlines involved her role in a Justice Department raid on Fulton County, Georgia in connection with Trump’s doomed attempt to find evidence of election fraud in 2020. Traditionally, the DNI does not have anything to do with such a law enforcement exercise. And as the New York Times’ Erica Green reports, the administration’s shifting explanations about her role doe not make a ton of sense:

President Trump said on Thursday that Attorney General Pam Bondi wanted Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, to oversee the F.B.I. seizure and search of voter rolls in Georgia — the fourth time this week the administration has shifted its story on Ms. Gabbard’s extraordinary involvement in a law enforcement operation…. Mr. Trump’s explanation for Ms. Gabbard’s involvement in the Georgia raid was different from his remarks on Wednesday, when he was pressed on Ms. Gabbard’s involvement in the raid during an interview with the NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Llamas. “Why is Tulsi Gabbard there?” Mr. Llamas asked the president. “I don’t know, but you know, uh, a lot of the cheating comes from — it’s international cheating,” Mr. Trump said. “You have people, they say, from China trying to — let me ask you, do you think China tries to influence our election?” A U.S. official with knowledge of the Georgia operation told The New York Times this week that Mr. Trump personally ordered Ms. Gabbard to go to Atlanta for the search, and coordinated her actions with Andrew Bailey, one of two deputy F.B.I. directors. Ms. Gabbard reportedly confirmed in a letter to Congress that she went at Mr. Trump’s request…. On Tuesday, when Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, was asked why Ms. Gabbard was involved in a domestic law enforcement operation, she said the president had tasked Ms. Gabbard with election security as part of her duties. On Sunday, even Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a television interview that he did not know why Ms. Gabbard was present at the raid, though he indicated that it was not unusual given her role as the nation’s top intelligence official. “I don’t know why the director was there,” Mr. Blanche said.

See what I mean about not believing a single thing this administration says? And this week we learned a few more reasons to doubt Gabbard. The first was the unsealed affidavits justifying the search. Gabbard justified her role in the raid to Congress by claiming the 2020 presidential election in Georgia was “a national security issue.” According to Michael Isikoff, however, “under directions from a federal judge, the FBI unsealed two affidavits that laid out why agents were looking at the Fulton County ballots and what they hoped to prove. And contrary to Gabbard’s letter, there was not a word about any foreign meddling with the Fulton County 2020 ballots. Nor was there any mention of ‘malign’ influence by China, Venezuela, Iran, Russia— or any other foreign power that might have explained why the country’s top intelligence official would involve herself in a domestic law enforcement operation.”

So much for Gabbard’s credibility.

The second thing we learned came from a follow-up New York Times story about Gabbard’s political motivation for participating in the raid:

In late January, Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, was leading a meeting on Syria in the Situation Room, when President Trump abruptly changed course by reminding her of an earlier chat on a subject he regarded as even more urgent. Ms. Gabbard’s role in reopening and expanding the investigation of the 2020 election. Now Mr. Trump was ordering Ms. Gabbard to help oversee an F.B.I. investigation of his baseless claims of irregularities in the vote, according to people with knowledge of the meeting. “You go do that, you get it done,” Mr. Trump suddenly told her…. Ms. Gabbard has fallen in and out of favor at different times during the first year of the Trump administration — earning a rebuke from the president for a social media video, ill-timed comments about Iran’s nuclear program and frequent appearances on cable television that some viewed as self-promotion. But with the renewed investigation into baseless claims about fraud during the 2020 election, she is back in the spotlight, and Mr. Trump’s good graces. Administration officials say Ms. Gabbard has found her footing by being more judicious about her television appearances and focusing on the intelligence briefing her office gives to the president. And perhaps more important, the White House sees Ms. Gabbard as a “true believer,” they said. Ms. Gabbard’s super power — at least in the eyes of Mr. Trump — is her enthusiasm for what many consider conspiracy theories and her relentless focus on attacking, and rooting out, the so-called deep state.

So, in essence, Gabbard has moved past her rather weird behavior last summer to embrace even weirder conspiracy theory beliefs about the 2020 election in order to win back Donald Trump’s trust. But we, the American people, are told not to look at her behavior regarding whistleblowers as part of a larger conspiracy.

This is the kind of thing that makes a man wonder if, at this point, the United States of America is just conspiracy theories all the way down.