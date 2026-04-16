If you squint real hard, there is a way to view the Trump administration’s pressure on Iran trending in a positive direction. As Bobby Ghosh pointed out in Foreign Policy, Iran has lost an awful lot of capabilities during this war:

It is true, as many (myself included) have argued, that in this particular conflict America loses by not winning, while Iran wins merely by surviving. But there is no gainsaying the fact that the Islamic Republic has been badly battered by the U.S.-Israeli bombing campaign. Recovery will require not only time and money, but also an extended period of political and geopolitical stability. These are things over which Tehran has, at best, limited control…. Iran’s strategic calculation at the outset of the war was that lobbing missiles and drones at Gulf Arab capitals—Abu Dhabi, Kuwait City, Doha—would coerce those governments into pressuring Washington to stand down. It failed in precisely the opposite direction. Anwar Gargash, a diplomatic advisor to the United Arab Emirates’ president and one of the Gulf’s most respected strategists, did not mince words. Iran had “deceived its neighbors before the war about its intentions and revealed a premeditated aggression despite their sincere efforts to avoid it,” he told the National. Thousands of missiles and drones targeting civilian infrastructure and energy facilities were not strength, he added—they were “hubris and strategic failure.” The result of this campaign has been the cementing of the Gulf states’ alignment with Washington—note the explicit willingness of the UAE to join a military coalition against Iran’s threat to Hormuz—and a unified Gulf Cooperation Council demand that any peace settlement permanently curb Iran’s missile and drone capabilities.

Furthermore, as crazy and illegal as the Trump administration’s decision to impose their own blockade in the Strait of Hormuz might sound, it also might be something the U.S. Navy could actually accomplish with its current capabilities. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) noted on Tuesday that, “The US blockade on Iranian ports does not have a defined geographic boundary, and the United States can interdict vessels almost anywhere in international waters until they arrive at their final port.” In other words, even if a ship gets out of the Strait, if the U.S. Navy detects it the interdiction can still happen. CNN’s analysts also think that U.S. naval forces can pull it off.

That’s not to say that opening up the Strait to non-Iranian ships will be easy — it won’t be — but I get why the administration thinks it can use a blockade to pressure Iran. Furthermore, the ability of Iran to maintain its own blockade in the Persian Gulf could be coming under increasing strain.

My point is that despite expert skepticism, there is a scenario in the Persian Gulf in which the U.S. finds itself in a stronger position than Iran in the coming weeks.

But — and you knew there was a “but” — a few weeks is a long time, and the costs of the collateral damage of the war to the United States are rising.

For example, the longer the war goes on, the more emboldened that Russia and China will be in assisting Iran. We already know that Russia has provided intelligence to Iran. China has aided Iran’s missile program and has allowed Iran the use of a spy satellite to target U.S. assets in the region. There are reports of additional kinds of assistance to Iran. The Trump administration downplaying these stories will just make it easier for both countries to ratchet up their assistance even further.

Furthermore, time also helps the Iranians in some ways. ISW warned yesterday that, “Iran is exploiting the current ceasefire to reorganize and regenerate its ballistic missile forces program on the tactical level by attempting to reopen tunnel entrances at missile bases.”

Additionally, contrary to the Trump administration’s claims of successful regime change, all of the evidence points towards an even more radical regime cementing its power in Tehran. The Wall Street Journal’s Margherita Stancati, Benoit Faucon, and Henna Moussavi explain the state of play with Iran’s theocratic regime: