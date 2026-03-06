Drezner’s World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
USIBARIS's avatar
USIBARIS
11hEdited

So, why not support Ukraine to the hilt and eliminate - for the foreseeable future - Russia’s military capabilities???

Reply
Share
Michael Wild's avatar
Michael Wild
12h

That Putin continues to insist that Ukraine cede without a fight a well-populated section of the Donbas and an extremely imposing line of fortifications as a pre-condition for peace is proof positive that he's not serious about peace negotiations. Any idiot can see there's no way in God's green earth that Zelensky or any Ukrianian leader could agree to that...which inclines me to the belief that Trump and Witkoff are dumber than the average idiot....unless they are in Putin's pocket as corruption partners.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel W. Drezner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture