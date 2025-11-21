In recent days and weeks the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World has chatted with a few former Biden administration officials. Despite my policy differences with many of them, I do think they meant well and tried their best while in office.

It is clear from these conversations that 2025 has been unsettling for them in a variety of ways. Decompressing from high-level government jobs is always tough, but this is especially true when the political appointees that take over one’s job torch the foundational ideas and institutions that defined the position.

One common psychological response among the Biden folks, however, has been the ideological equivalent of battered wife syndrome: suggesting that maybe the Trump officials’ theory of the case is not so crazy.

For example former Biden NSC director Tom Wright argues in the Atlantic that opponents of Trump’s ‘America First’ strategy must reckon with the fact that it might be more popular and more stable than previously expected. Wright suggests that he disagrees with what the Trump folks are doing, but his prose betrays some ambivalence on this question:

In his second term, Trump is determined to have his way. He has surrounded himself with subservient officials willing to do his bidding without question. Earlier this year, the president’s unconstrained “America First” approach seemed poised to drive the country off a cliff. The “Liberation Day” tariffs spurred a dramatic stock-market sell-off and a bond-market crisis. A global trade war and recession seemed likely, if not inevitable. Seven months on, however, despite some upward pressure on inflation, the overall economic picture is not so grim. The S&P 500 is up about 37 percent since April 8, and the Atlanta Federal Reserve estimates that annual economic growth is currently 4 percent. Trump has raised the average U.S. tariff rate from 2.3 percent at the start of his term to 17.9 percent. With the exception of China, other countries have largely not retaliated (or have retaliated only a little), apparently because they worry that the United States has escalation dominance: If they respond in kind, Washington will raise its tariff rate even more. European allies also express concern that a trade war could lead Trump to pull the plug on Ukraine, so they are better off accepting Trump’s terms. Trump has not stopped at tariffs. He has used his leverage to extract grossly unbalanced trade deals from U.S. allies. For instance, Japan has agreed to invest $550 billion in the U.S. economy—with the U.S. reaping 90 percent of the profit from that investment after the principal has been paid off. Trump has negotiated a similar deal with South Korea…. The economy may prove to be a bubble, tariffs could cause an inflation spike, and China may act aggressively. But internationalists need to be ready for the possibility that an unconstrained “America First” policy might be politically popular, or at least not politically unpopular, because the short-term costs are not obvious.

My take on Wright’s column is that in these sections he is doing a better job of spinning Trump’s dross into gold than the 45th president’s own flacks. But the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World is compelled to question several of Wright’s analytic premises.

The most obvious premise to be challenged is the notion that Trump’s foreign economic policy is at all popular — cause it ain’t. Glancing at the public opinion polling, Trump’s trade policies are currently 16 points underwater — and that’s before the ruinous pasta tariffs kick in. That does not meet the threshold of “not politically unpopular.” It also jibes with Trump’s overall unpopularity and acute unpopularity on his handling of the economy. Indeed, the tell here is the Trump administration’s decision to eliminate some tariffs in an effort to address the affordability crisis. If his solution to high prices is to roll back his signature policies, that speaks to their unpoopularity.

It is also worth interrogating the claim that Trump has used U.S. economic leverage to extract appreciable concessions from trading partners. The generous interpretation is to point out that after more than a half-year of uncertainty, Trump has been able to raise tariffs without triggering reciprocal trade measures from anyone but China. But Wright takes the content of these trade deals at face value — and there are really, really good reasons not to do that.

The Financial Times’ Alan Beattie cogently made this point in a recent column that dissected the recent U.S. deal with Malaysia. The agreement contains provisions that ostensibly synch up Malaysian trading preferences with U.S. restrictions on trade with China. Or does it?

Malaysia has evidently calculated that it can negotiate its way out of any disastrously damaging obligations. Zafrul Aziz, Malaysia’s trade minister, told me this week that the deal created a system of formal consultation rather than automatic alignment. “We are very clear that any actions taken under the agreement will be based on Malaysia’s interest and under Malaysian law,” Zafrul said. “There’s a consultation process, and if it’s not in our interest to follow the US we won’t.” As for the absence of formal dispute settlement, Zafrul said: “If we don’t agree then we face the consequences and the US can put on tariffs or whatever, but at least this way we get to put our point of view. Otherwise they can do what they want without explaining the rationale.”…. I do think that nimble economies that are flexible in shifting supply chains and adopting new technologies can continue to remain largely nonaligned in the global trade cold war. The US can block Malaysia’s component exports, but that will only weaken America’s own chip and tech industries, and unless Washington tries to coerce the whole of south-east Asia at once — a much bigger export market for Malaysia than the US alone — the goods will generally get through. It’s notable that, in contrast to China’s public outrage when Mexico recently proposed 50 per cent tariffs on imports of cars at the US’s behest, Beijing has been remarkably silent over Trump’s deals with Malaysia and Cambodia. How much influence each superpower has will vary by country. The US offers an export market, but these days an increasingly fickle one, and access to dollar-based financial systems. China offers rare earths and green tech. Neither is dispensable. As Zafrul told me: “We signed this [US deal] on Sunday. On Monday, we signed an [Asean] agreement with China.”

Brad DeLong’s take is even more pungent:

Hold tight to this: Trump’s trade “deals” aren’t deals—they’re stage directions for an impulse‑driven executive. Malaysia read the script and wrote itself a “call us first” clause…. This looks to me like a marginal win for Malaysia: the U.S. has now committed itself to inform Malaysia before it does something random and destructive, and that gives Malaysia a chance to dredge up a way to offer Trump another PR-event boost in advance, rather than having to pay catch-up after some random action…. The strategic truth beneath the optics is that Malaysia traded PR‑friendly “wins” to an administration that prizes them, in exchange for (a perhaps empty promise of) policy forewarning and (a small amount of forewarning) insurance against unilateral surprises. ​⁠

The most one can say about the Trump administration’s foreign economic policy is that in the wake of the greatest AI investment boom in history, it has managed to avoid a catastrophic economic shock. That’s really about it.

I worry about a lot of things going on in the United States right now: ICE raids, the diminishing of civil liberties, the vibecession, and so forth. Swelling public support for the dumbest U.S. foreign economic policy employed in my lifetime? No, I do not worry about that — and former Biden folks should stop worrying about it as well.