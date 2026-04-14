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Edward mead's avatar
Edward mead
37m

Trump's Christian advisor I don't think God Approves.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/megchurch-pastor-paula-white-marries-3rd-husband-former-journey-rocker-jonathan-cain-shes-his-4th-wife.html

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Patrick O'Hearn's avatar
Patrick O'Hearn
3m

Completely agree, a win for democracy, the Hungarian people, and Europe.

Two additional points that I think are worth highlighting:

1. On the back of young people, turnout was the highest for a Hungarian election since the fall of the Soviet Union. This speaks to the widespread enthusiasm present amongst the electorate, particularly among Gen Z voters who grew up in Orban's Hungary. Very possible this is the latest - but certainly not the last - in the so-called 'Gen Z' protest movement that brought down governments in Bangladesh and Nepal.

2. Within the EU, Hungary experienced the worst bout of post-Covid inflation...and people really hate inflation. Impossible for Orban or any politician to talk around people's lived experience.

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