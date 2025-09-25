One of the running themes of the Donald Trump’s first term was the notion of “adults in the room.” The conceit was that even though Donald Trump might behave like a petulant toddler, there were genuine grown-ups in his administration who could temper his worst impulses. In September 2018 Miles Taylor anonymously published a widely-discussed op-ed in the New York Times in which he claimed, as a senior administration official, that, “It may be cold comfort in this chaotic era, but Americans should know that there are adults in the room. We fully recognize what is happening. And we are trying to do what’s right even when Donald Trump won’t.”

As I noted in Toddler in Chief, however, first term observers were defining “adults in the room” down. One of those adults was ostensibly John Kelly, a man known to have a volcanic temper. Politico’s Elise Labott acknowledged this problem in her February 2019 profile of John Bolton, writing, “Suddenly, a man once seen by Washington’s foreign policy elites as a dangerous enabler of the president’s worse impulses had taken on a surprising new identity: the adult in the room. It’s an unfamiliar role for Bolton.” When Bolton is characterized as an adult in the room, that means the maturity level of the room is real low.

In retrospect, however, it is clear that the likes of Bolton and Kelly did somewhat constrain Donald Trump during his first term. We know this because of what Trump has done during his second term, which has been to wreak havoc wherever he wants.

It is difficult for the media to surrender a compelling trope, however, and so reporters have persisted in trying to identify the mature members of Trump’s second-term administration. The person that the media has settled on this time around is Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Vanity Fair described Bessent as “the proverbial grown-up in the room.” The American Prospect called him “The Lone Grown-Up in Trump’s Room.” According to Reuters, “Multiple sources close to the White House said Bessent, a former hedge fund manager, was seen as the proverbial adult in the room.”

The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World has articulated a longstanding skepticism about the truth value of this claim for anyone serving as a policy principal in Trump’s second term. And there are enough anecdotes and sound bites to conclude that Bessent’s degree of immaturity makes John Kelly and John Bolton seem like the oldest, wisest men inside the Beltway.

If this sounds like an exaggeration, consider the evidence to date. Axios’s Marc Caputo reported back in April that Bessent and Elon Musk got into a shouting match in the White House. One witness told Caputo, “It was two billionaire, middle-aged men thinking it was WWE in the hall of the West Wing,”

Politico’s Rachel Bade has reporting that tops that describing Bessent at nearly coming to blows with Bill Pulte, Federal Housing Finance Agency director. According to Bade:

A private dinner attended by dozens of administration officials and close advisers to President Donald Trump was temporarily marred by a dramatic clash between two of Trump’s top economic officials, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent at one point threatening to punch top housing finance official Bill Pulte “in the fucking face.”…. Amid the cocktail-hour din, Bessent lashed out at Pulte in an expletive-laden diatribe. The Treasury secretary had heard from several people that the Federal Housing Finance Agency director had been badmouthing him to Trump, a person close to him said. He wasn’t about to engage in chit-chat as if nothing was amiss. “Why the fuck are you talking to the president about me? Fuck you,” Bessent told Pulte. “I’m gonna punch you in your fucking face.” The scene was described to me by one eyewitness and four other people familiar with what happened…. Pulte appeared stunned, and the tense encounter prompted club co-owner and financier Omeed Malik to intervene, according to the three people. But Bessent wasn’t having it — he sought to get him kicked out, the eyewitness said. “It’s either me or him,” Bessent said to Malik. “You tell me who’s getting the fuck out of here.” “Or,” he added, “we could go outside.” “To do what?” asked Pulte. “To talk?” “No,” Bessent replied. “I’m going to fucking beat your ass.”

Now one could argue that compared to the likes of Elon Musk and Bill Pulte, Bessent is the adult in the room. It is undeniably true that if I was asked to referee in either of these intellectual disputes, I would have said Bessent was less wrong than his antagonist. Markets do appear to treat Bessent as a credible figure, which explains why his statements about bailing out Argentina are taken seriously.

But Bessent has now decided to weigh in on foreign policy and dear readers, let me assure you that when it comes to international relations, Scott Bessent is way out of his depth. I have met foreign policy adults. Sober, seasoned foreign policy advisors are friends of mine. Scott Bessent is no adult:

So there is a lot going on here. There are many obvious responses to make to this — and I’m going to make them, since some didacticism is necessary to elaborate the ways in which Scott Bessent is not an adult in the room:

Bessent chose an interesting time to say this about Europe and Russia, given that Trump himself now sounds more hawkish towards Russia than at any time in his presidency;

The whole point of an alliance is to use the collective defense of all the treaty members to deter an attack. Bessent casting doubt on the U.S. willingness to defend its allies invites further Russian provocation. As I noted last week, Russia is not acting like a country deterred by the United States right now. So maybe someone should tell Bessent that his own weasel words are inviting additional Russian aggression.

Finally, and I can’t believe I have to type these words, but perhaps one of Bessent’s aides can Google about the one time NATO invoked Article V in its entire history. I’ll give Bessent a hint: it did not involve an attack on European soil.

[UPDATED ADDENDUM]. I’m super-curious how Bessent will feel about Russian military aircraft entering Alaska’s air defense zone. Seems NATO-relevant!

Look, I get the media thirst for an adult in the room, particularly with Trump’s second term. It makes great copy, suggests that there is palace intrigue, possible reassures anxious readers, and maybe greases a source for better information down the line.

All I am saying is that portraying Scott Bessent as an adult is a category error. Bessent has done little while in office that resembles adult behavior. His comparative advantage in this administration is that he looks like a preppie banker and is about ten percent less crazy than all of Trump’s other policy principals.

That is not adulthood — it is literally the bare minimum. The media should stop attempting to turn him into something he is decidedly not.