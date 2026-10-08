Back in April of 2025 the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World concluded that, when it comes to the Trump administration, there are no adults in the room: “let me summarize the current state of affairs as best as possible. Donald Trump is president. There are no adults in the room to constrain him. We therefore live in uncertain times that will remain uncertain for an extended period of time.”

Of course, the political media always likes to believe that those adults are there — basically for the same reasons the Joker gives to Harvey Dent in this clip from The Dark Knight:

So, inevitably, there have been stories about Secretary of State Marco Rubio or Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent exerting significant policymaking authority because they are ostensibly the adults in the room.

The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World has pushed back hard on these claims, but between reality and a comforting narrative, an awful lot of editors and readers prefer the narrative.

As the Trump administration’s attempt to project power have abjectly failed, however, the stories coming out recently reveal that even the self-proclaimed adults in the room with Trump are equally immature and out of their depth.

For example, the Wall Street Journal’s Brian Schwartz has a doozy of a story on Bessent’s myriad management flaws. It turns out Bessent is as prone to temper tantrums as Trump:

Bessent’s behavior was a factor—and sometimes the most-important one—in the departure of multiple key officials, people familiar with the matter said. Since he became Treasury secretary in early 2025, Bessent has dressed down senior advisers and junior staffers alike over issues large and small, according to more than a dozen current and former Treasury officials…. His backers say his hard-charging style gets results. But 20 months into his tenure at the department, Bessent is facing skepticism on Wall Street and an economy that could wreck Republican chances in November’s midterm elections. Bessent advised Trump to pursue a “3-3-3” policy: cutting the budget deficit to 3% of gross domestic product by 2028, spurring GDP growth of 3% and producing an additional three million barrels of oil a day. But growth has been around 2%, and oil production has increased less than a million barrels a day since Trump took office. The budget deficit is now over 6% of GDP, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. U.S. debt overall recently topped $40 trillion. A deepening selloff in U.S. government bonds has driven the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note to highs last seen more than two decades ago, despite a stepped-up buyback program Bessent set into motion to contain the increase. The result is higher borrowing costs for Americans, a perilous trend for Republicans…. His temper has flared. He has shouted at staff for not moving fast enough to implement his ideas and for failing to combat unfavorable media coverage, some of the officials said. Last year, Bessent got so angry about the way his daily briefing book was organized that he picked up the binder full of papers and threw it at a wall, people familiar with the matter said. Bessent denied the account to The Wall Street Journal. “A lot of people in the investment community had hoped he was the adult in the room,” said Stephen Myrow, a former Treasury official and managing partner at Beacon Policy Advisors. Investors are “starting to see him as acting more and more like Trump…and that’s shaking confidence in him.”

The juicy stories about Bessent’s temper are entertaining. As the excerpt above highlights, however, the bigger problem is that he has not been great at his job. Under orders to tame the bond market, Bessent told reporters, “I have asymmetric information. I am the house now. You can bet against me if you want.”

How has that worked out? According to the Atlantic’s Will Gottsegen, it has worked out… poorly:

This past weekend, Bessent conceded that “the house doesn’t win every hand”—a sign that he’s been slightly chastened. Emphasis on slightly: Although he admitted he “can’t control the bond market,” he maintained that the house still wins “over time.” The bond market’s behavior over the past month clearly called for an adjustment to his posture. The interest rates on the 10-year Treasury (which dictates rates on certain consumer loans) and the 30-year Treasury (an important measure of how investors feel about the government’s ability to pay back its debts) are now the highest they’ve been since 2002. The Trump administration’s market interventions, which have been ramping up in recent months, have had little effect on bond prices. Bessent may continue to insist that he’s the “house,” but it’s clear at this point that the market isn’t listening…. When the government uses its own spending power to purchase Treasurys, it can send a signal to the market that prices ought to go up, and yields ought to come down. Lately, though, the buybacks have had the opposite effect. Despite these supercharged interventions, yields have continued to rise, and Bessent has been taking heat for it on Wall Street.

I don’t think the future of the dollar is yet a concern, but that’s only because I think the dollar will be the last pillar to fall. In the meantime, it’s not like Bessent’s immature impulses have helped things at all.

As for Rubio, he just delivered a Big Speech in Athens, Greece. The Washington Post’s John Hudson notes that, “The address was a major production, with staffers operating four State Department video cameras, including one mounted on a crane for cinematic shots of the secretary on the Pnyx, the hillside where ancient Athenians gathered to debate and vote, laying the early foundations of democracy.” Similarly, the New York Times’ Edward Wong explained, “Mr. Rubio’s speech sought to highlight the ideological tenets of an American conservative movement whose adherents see President Trump as their leader.”

You can read the text of the speech here. After a long section praising ancient Greece we get to the part where Rubio tries to make MAGA the natural successor to Socrates and Pericles:

Today, too much of the West has forgotten this quality. Over time, we in the West came to feel ashamed of the very things that made us exceptional. We felt embarrassed that our achievements set us apart from the rest of the world. Our prosperity somehow became a source of guilt. We no longer believed we deserved and had earned our greatness. The word “nationalism” became a dirty word. And so we tore down our monuments; we condemned our own history. And in too many places, we taught our children to be ashamed of the countries they would inherit. In the process, we opened our borders and outsourced our industry, and allowed our militaries to wither and to decay. And with every passing year, we seemed to outsource more of our sovereignty, transferring our decisions to global bureaucracies far beyond the reach of our control. But others were all too happy to fill the vacuum that we left – the vacuum left behind by our weakness. And as the West’s confidence faltered, its adversaries and its rivals only grew more assertive, building up their own wealth and their own power in our stead. And now, today, we find ourselves at a crossroads. Because the next decade and the decisions we make will write the story of the next century. The course we take will determine whether the West maintains its place at the head of the world or resigns itself to a future of atrophy and servitude and decline. We will either choose to act now or lose the choice to act at all. Under President Trump, the United States has made its choice. We choose the unapologetic pursuit of national power: to take back control of our critical supply chains, to reindustrialize our economy, to rebuild our defense, to fight for dominance of the technologies and industries of the future.

I’ve heard this rhetoric before — because this is a variation of the speech Rubio delivered at the Munich Security Conference earlier this year. And I’ll repeat here what I said in February:

Rubio completely elides any discussion of, you know, the classical liberal tradition of Montesquieu or John Locke or Adam Smith or John Stuart Mill. Rubio can’t embrace that tradition because he is way too busy bashing mass migration. A failure to understand the roots of civic nationalism in Western civilization, however, is to deny a key comparative advantage — its ability to absorb others from across the globe. It’s an even cruder reductionism of “civilization” than Samuel Huntington’s version, and that’s saying something. Asserting the superiority of a civilization while denying the very elements of the civilization that make it dynamic is the logical contradiction at the heart of Rubio’s weird speech.

Let’s be clear: Rubio’s speeches are dime-store rhetoric grasping at profundity and failing. Because Rubio is play-acting as an adult. A real adult would acknowledge after eighteen months that it’s insane for a single person to serve as secretary of state and national security advisor. And it’s not like the administration’s track record validates the arrangement.

To repeat a theme: there are no adults in the White House right now.