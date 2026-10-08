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Henrietta de Veer's avatar
Henrietta de Veer
Oct 8

Just a few comments. You are absolutely right about both men. I also felt the same when they were installed as I do now. In particular, I worked on Wall Street my whole career until I retired in 2018, and frankly, I never understood the Street's view of Bessent as the adult in the room. Even a cursory look at his career reveals substantial weaknesses. After a series of hedge-fund jobs after college, he ended up at Soros Fund Management, and in 1992, was a member of the SFM team whose bet on the Black Wednesday collapse of the British Pound sterling earned the firm $1 billion. Who knows how much of the success was his doing or was George Soros or one of the other team members? But to this day, when people refer to Bessent's success, it is always his association with Soros. He resigned from Soros in 2000 and founded a $1 billion hedge fund called Bessent Capital. It was closed down in 2005, and it is hard to find any information about it and why he closed it down, but it is likely it wasn't very successful. He then was an advisor to a fund-of-funds Protege Partners until 2011 (again, little information to be had) before returning to Soros from 2011 to 2015 as chief investment officer. There were some successes. He then left SFM and launched Key Square Group and received a $2 billion investment from SFM, ultimately raising $5.1 billion, including from Australia's sovereign wealth fund and Morgan Stanley Alternative Investment Funds. In 2018, he returned $2 billion to Soros, and because of a very inconsistent track record, assets under management shrank to under $500 million in 2023, with the fund closing down shortly thereafter. So, you hear the constant refrain "Oh, but Soros...." and yet, his actual performance over decades has been mediocre at best when running his own show. Also, is a hedge fund guy, with his background, and high-risk trading instincts and approach the best person to run the US Treasury, particularly in this macroeconomic environment and with the government's terrible fiscal profile? And he got the job because Trump liked the 3-3-3 buzz words? Also, many people seem to forget Project 25 and the embedded notions of forcing holders of US debt to convert to 0% coupon, 100-year bonds? I know, I know. It will never happen. But with the way things are going and given Trump has abrogated every debt he ever had (not just through bankruptcies but many cram-downs too numerous to count) and Bessent is obviously a Trump yes-man and toadie, are we really going to discount the possibility? And Rubio? The debacle in Cuba says it all apart from his all of his other weaknesses. It is painfully embarrassing and nauseating to examine what it is going on. It is still so hard to understand how this is all happening.

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Jonathan Brown's avatar
Jonathan Brown
Oct 8

To be charitable to Rubio, perhaps he thinks that him NOT doing a job is on balance better than someone else Trump might nominate DOING the job?

But I think you're right. No one working for Trump now has any claim to credibility or respect.

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