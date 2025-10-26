Photo by Traxer on Unsplash

The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World is keenly aware of the somewhat bizarre U.S. foreign policy moves being made in the western hemisphere, from the attempted bailout of Argentina to the attempted regime change in Venezuela to the attempted temper tantrum directed at Canada. Over the coming week I hope to write something about each of these concerning developments.

But first, it is necessary to recap the week in corruption for the Trump administration. Because in the end said corruption goes a long way to explain some of the administration’s stranger foreign policy moves.

As a reminder, I warned everyone about this problem after Trump got elected but before he was inaugurated in a Foreign Affairs essay last November. This is the key paragraph:

Trump’s reelection augurs… trends in U.S. foreign policy that will be difficult to reverse. The first is the inevitable corruption that will compromise U.S. policies. Former policy principals in prior administrations, from Henry Kissinger to Hillary Clinton, have profited from their public service through book deals, keynote speeches, and geopolitical consulting. Former Trump officials have taken this to a whole new level, however. Advisers such as Trump’s son-in-law and White House aide Jared Kushner and Richard Grenell, a former ambassador and acting director of national intelligence, leveraged the ties they made as policymakers to secure billions in foreign investment (including from foreign government investment funds) and real estate deals almost immediately after they left office. It will not be surprising if foreign benefactors approach Trump’s coterie of advisers with implicit and explicit promises of lucrative deals after their time in office—as long as they play ball while in power. Combine this with the expected role that billionaires such as Elon Musk will play in Trump 2.0, and one can foresee a dramatic increase in the corruption of U.S. foreign policy.

Credit where due: during his second term Trump has really innovated, developing new and exciting ways to get bought off. He has filed bogus lawsuits and let corporations desperate to curry favor with him pay out. He has created his own cryptocurrency, enabling foreign actors to pay him indirectly by boosting the value of his memecoins. He has cut a deal with Qatar where he gets his own customized Air Force One that will revert back to him when he leaves office. And as Politico’s Irie Sentner noted recently, Trump’s well-publicized penchant for liking trophies means that foreign and domestic dignitaries alike have showered the president with gifts: “In August alone, the president was gifted three Olympic medals, a FIFA World Cup and a bespoke, ‘unit of one’ Apple plaque with a 24-karat gold base.”

So what made this week stand out? Let’s see…