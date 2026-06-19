The Fletcher School hosts an annual auction for its annual Diplomatic Ball, or “Dip Ball” as its known in the school. This year, one of the auction items was the ability to publish a guest op-ed in Drezner’s World.

This item went for a pretty penny, I am here to tell you. Maybe even two pretty pennies!

The point is, two Fletcher students — Ellen Melim and Emma Tamargo — won the auction and the right to publish this (very good) op-ed on the Trump administration’s use and abuse of Section 301.

Ms. Melim and Ms. Tamargo would like readers to know the following: “First and foremost, before we dive into Trump, tariffs, and tomfoolery, we'd like to thank the hard-working staff at Drezner's World for the opportunity to contribute. Whether this post lives up to the usual standard here is, honestly, up for debate, but we’re willing to take the risk to find out.”

You can read their author bios at the bottom of the newsletter.

And now, their op-ed:

“Trump’s Trade Agenda and the Rule of Law: A One-Sided Relationship”

Last month the U.S. Trade Representative’s office (USTR) opened 60 different Section 301 investigations into countries for failing to impose measures that limit the importation of goods produced with forced labor. Hey, we are all for human rights defense over here, but let’s not be fooled for even a millisecond: Ambassador Greer may have publicly called these “abhorrent practices,” but it is clear that this is only an issue insofar as it hurts Trump’s view of U.S.’ commercial interests. This is a trade conversation, much more than a human rights one, and is part of a broader pattern by the Administration of selectively applying norms. After all, if labor rights were the concern, wouldn’t the Forced Labour Convention be ratified?

The USTR investigations were opened a little less than a month after the Supreme Court ruled that Trump did not have the authority to unilaterally impose his tariffs without Congressional approval under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977—a decision concurred by two of Trump’s appointees. The decision effectively cost Trump his favorite geopolitical leverage. We find it hard to believe this is a coincidence.

Section 301 is not just another tariff tool, though. And it is not a blanket power, either. It was originally written as targeted legislation, providing a way to settle specific trade grievances with specific countries:

The Trump Administration has used Section 301 in the past, including in a 2017 investigation against China for IP violations, but in a scenario where the scope was specific, and for only one country. This new investigation, however, fundamentally shifts the use of statute towards an overly broad and legally dubious application. Section 301 is supposed to trigger a process of consultations and negotiations to fix a single problem. Are we really supposed to believe the Administration is interested in negotiating 60 individual deals, covering more than 99% of U.S. imports?

Adding to the implausibility, selecting a broad range of countries with no reasonable pattern potentially violates the U.S.’ Most Favored Nation obligations under the WTO (where countries must extend preferential treatment to all other Members without distinction), which the U.S. had already found to be in violation of, back in the China case.

Using Section 301 to get his tariff powers back seems to be another step in this Administration’s trend of cherry-picking rules when convenient. This is true for Trump domestically and internationally. He has consistently invoked the law when aligned with his interests and selectively ignored it when it conflicts with his politics.

Domestically, an early analysis by the Washington Post showed that by mid-2025, the Trump Administration had defied almost 35% of courts’ decisions, most notably with the handling of immigration cases. Almost a year later, the pattern seems to have persisted, as the Administration continues to view legal constraints as inconvenient obstacles rather than boundaries to be respected.

Internationally, the situation is even worse.International law already suffers from a serious case of non-compliance. This can, of course, only go downhill in the hands of someone who has said he does not need international law, and the only limits on his global powers are his own morality. The last year has been a true test for the WTO, with Trump’s blanket tariffs violating the U.S.’ obligations under the WTO regime. Back in 2017, he was already undermining the organization, blocking judges from reaching the Appellate Body, rendering it inactive—as it remains today. And Trump has exploited this institutional failure. Last time Section 301 was brought up in the WTO, it was during his first term, and the U.S. lost.With an already weakened organization, and no possibility of appeal, the result is that the tariffs imposed then are still overwhelmingly in place today.

If our global institution for unfair trade practices is not being used when there are alleged unfair trade practices, what is it there for? This only further drives the WTO into illegitimacy.

Another concern is about oversight. There is no third-party adjudicator; human rights become something to be settled, essentially, in the hands of domestic trade officers. And not that anyone is expecting policy measures from the Trump Administration to support multilateralism, but this certainly doubles down on the transactional, zero-sum approach the United States has pursued in its foreign policy.

There is a greater unwillingness for long-standing economic partners to engage with the U.S., and the consequences are already noticeable. Specifically, the EU and Japan are already showing decreased dependency as a response to trade tensions and shifts to unilateral tariffs.

Cherry-picking your commitments in a partnership is considered bad faith. If the U.S. continues to do so, it will find itself at a table no one else is willing to join.

About the authors:

Ellen Melim is a Master of Arts in Law and Diplomacy (MALD) student at the Fletcher School at Tufts University, focusing on international law, issue-linkage in trade, and climate change. Originally from Brazil, she holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Political Science, with Distinction, from Concordia University, where she assisted in research on global governance and international political economy. Currently, she serves as Managing Print Editor of the Fletcher Forum of World Affairs, and contributes to research on shared waters and green industrial policy.

Emma Tamargo is a graduate student at The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, where she is pursuing a MALD, focusing on international legal studies and conflict resolution, with research concentrated in conflict management through European legal systems. She holds a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Florida, with a certificate in International Relations. Prior to Fletcher, she gained experience as a legal assistant at a criminal defense firm and as a political content editor at a boutique media firm.