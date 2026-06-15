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James Barrett's avatar
James Barrett
1d

Both seem incapable of thinking through the consequences of their illegal actions.

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Adrian Bergeron's avatar
Adrian Bergeron
1d

Democracies, or generally, any system that includes transparency regarding its failures, will do better in the long run - a gentleman known as Lordhardthrasher (hilariously foul-mouthed and rather insightful, worth a watch) on YT brought this to my attention recently, using WWII and the Nazi government's approach to warfare as prime examples.

If you are punished for talking about failures, nothing ever gets fixed or improved.

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