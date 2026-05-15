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Ren Hoskin's avatar
Ren Hoskin
19h

Why is the world not up in arms that our president is so willing to sing the praises of a communist leader? When did we become fans of communism? I’m so confused.

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Lance Khrome's avatar
Lance Khrome
19h

In the PRC readouts, several items were included that were omitted from the US version, namely the Taiwan issue, the "Thucydides Trap", and these four "principles" articulated by Pres. Xi:

Mutual Respect — Acknowledging each other's sovereignty and core interests.

Win-Win Cooperation — Fostering collaboration that benefits both nations economically and politically.

Non-Confrontation — Avoiding aggressive actions and rhetoric that could escalate tensions.

Importance of Dialogue — Encouraging open communication to resolve differences and misunderstandings.

The US readout was more on the lines of aspirational re: the SoH, and some "deals" on aircraft, beef, and soybeans...hmm. trump of course had his own "interpretation" of the summit deliverables that he posted on his wretched SM outlet, taking massive liberties with what was actually said by Pres. Xi, despite what was actually reported.

Net result: trump came to Beijing as the supplicant, and departed,appropriately enough, as the second-place loser.

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