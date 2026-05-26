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Geoff G's avatar
Geoff G
18h

I get why Marco Rubio doesn't like the regime; I don't like them either. But I can't understand why he's willing to impose so much suffering on the Cuban people. "We destroyed a country to save it." "Then what?" "Well, we destroyed the country, that has to count for something."

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Sharon Boyes-Schiller's avatar
Sharon Boyes-Schiller
19h

“Just how much more foreign policy chaos” that they can unleash? I don’t think Cuba is the end of it. I truly believe they could potentially end the entire world order as we know it before this stops.

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