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Patrick O'Hearn's avatar
Patrick O'Hearn
18h

If the writers of Veep came up with these ideas (most specifically, the laundry fire disabling America's most powerful warship during a time of *checks notes* war) they would have been laughed out of the room.

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Bruce Raben's avatar
Bruce Raben
18h

maybe it was inevitable just like the British and Roman Empire but He sure accelerated the process. Some people are saying He knows what he is doing. I wish that were the case. But do not think so

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