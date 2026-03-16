The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World intends to work a little less hard this week. No, let me rephrase that: the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World needs to work a little less hard this week. With the new job and the new international environment and a few other new things going on, this has been an extremely stressful academic year. My brain needs a break before the spring semester’s stretch run — I’m too close to the “fire bad, tree pretty” stage of comprehension.

So posting will be light this week. That’s because I’m gonna read some fiction, dammit! I tend to read nonfiction even for pleasure reading, but if there’s a good novel lurking out there, I save it for vacation so I can rip into it. Here are the vacation reads I have brought with me to an undisclosed location that is considerably warmer than my hometown at the moment:

James S.A. Corey, The Mercy of Gods. Corey is the pen name for Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, the authors of the science fiction series The Expanse, which in turn became one of the best science fiction shows ever put on television, which in turn was responsible for Ana Marie Cox and I to start our Space The Nation podcast. For the pod, Ana was the book reader and I was the one who encountered the show unburdened by the novels. This is the first post-Expanse effort by Abraham and Franck, and I figured this time around reading the novels might be a good idea. That it starts with the drudgery of being a graduate student doesn’t hurt.

Allegra Goodman, This Is Not About Us. When I wrote about Long Story Short last year, I compared the Netflix show to “Allegra Goodman’s early work, particularly The Family Markowitz, only with much more humor.” With her latest, it’s like Goodman has been reading Drezner’s World, because that’s the best description I can provide for This Is Not About Us. A collection of interconnected short stories about three generations of a “strange and estranged family—their unspoken expectations, silent feuds, exhausting birthdays” that is also riotously funny — at least it is to me. Also, any book that starts with a reference to where I buy my bagels is a book I will want to read.

R.F. Kuang, Katabasis. I’ve had a soft spot for supernatural academic fiction since reading James Hynes’ Publish and Perish. This novel — which Kuang wrote while pursuing a Ph.D. in East Asian Languages and Literatures at Yale — is about two ABDs (“all but dissertation”) who decide to enter hell in order to save their mutual advisor. Do they do this out of the goodness of their heart? No, it’s in order to secure a good letter of recommendation. Combining the horrors of modern academia with the horrors of science fantasy produces some giddy anticipatory joy for this reader.

Eswar Prasad, The Doom Loop. While this sounds like a new Netflix show, it’s the one nonfiction book I brought on vacation. Prasad is the Tolani Senior Professor of Trade Policy and Professor of Economics at Cornell University, and also holds positions at the Brookings Institution and the National Bureau of Economic Research. The Doom Loop explores how the aspects of globalization that were believed to be stabilizing have become destabilizing. This book came out just before Trump destabilized the economy even more with his Gulf War Three — I imagine that Prasad’s doom loop just acquired an even more vicious circle.

Donna Tartt, The Little Friend. Tartt’s first book, The Secret History, is one of my favorite novels ever. I enjoyed her third book The Goldfinch so much that I felt sad as I was approaching its ending. As a completist, I am now reading her middle book, which reads an awful lot like a gender-flipped updating of To Kill A Mockingbird so far. It’s chock-full of Tartt’s exquisite prose, and that is what I need on my vacation.

Wishing everyone else a restful week!