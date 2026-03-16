Drezner’s World

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Arthur Sanders's avatar
Arthur Sanders
9h

Or you could read anything the Trump regime posts or says. That's pure fiction.

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David M Gordon's avatar
David M Gordon
8h

Any plans, Dan, to attend this year's WorldCon?

https://www.lacon.org

Rest assured I intend to ask Henry Farrell as well. It would be great fun for all to have the two of you on a proscenium at the same time discussing SF, or even the matters of the day.

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