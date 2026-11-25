November 2026 has been an interesting month in America. On the one hand, the midterm tsunami was the repudiation of Trumpism that his opponents had been craving for over the past decade. On the other hand, president Trump has responded by pretty much doing everything in his power to double down on the formula that Americ…
What I Am Thankful to Read At the End of 2026
My reading list for the 2026 holiday season.
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