Paul Snyder
There are several side considerations that are not being actively discussed in most coverage.

The BRICS “Unit” factors into why Venezuela and why now. The physical material of Venezuelan oil is of less real value now (and for years to come) as compared to the BRICS attempt to diminish the power of the SWIFT system. This is not a direct competitor to the USD, but could go a long way to the shift to a Stablecoin centric system, which… ironically, the Trump family craves.

The Tether issues (Lutnick) should not be overlooked regarding the Venezuelan action. There’s plenty available on search and I’m not a crypto guy, but reference https://substack.com/@cryptadamus?r=4ahbh&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=profile for the in depth info if interested.

Rubio sees this as his path to the WH, BTW. Do not underestimate the level of crazy that we can anticipate over the next couple of months as the GOP sets the stage for a June-ish Trump exit and battle for MAGA control. Watch “The Death of Stalin” for a lighthearted version of what’s to come.

There are several financial orgs getting quietly bailed out in the amount of hundreds of billions as we are distracted by the side circuses. The “infusion” limits were just raised to 240 billion on demand from players like JPM, who are way in the hole from silver futures shorts and crypto bets gone wrong. Reference DC Report for more info if anyone’s interested.

None of the Maduro setup is what is being portrayed. This was all agreed to by China and Russia as part of the “influence sphere” deal to eventually hand China Taiwan, the EU to Russia, and world commerce networks to anational capital players. Maduro agreed to this bit of theater (under duress, but still…). Accept nothing in how this plays out to be as it is portrayed, especially by mainstream media regardless of the national origin.

That’s enough for now. There’s a bunch more, but this is getting tedious.

Thanks for your efforts. Best to all.

Richard
Most of those killed were Cubans https://apnews.com/article/cuba-us-venezuela-maduro-e66899b41f0b84cf83f77a69d399b486

It's already unpopular https://www.gelliottmorris.com/p/americans-do-not-want-war-with-venezuela and the poll cited in https://paulkrugman.substack.com/p/the-real-donroe-doctrine

China's ambitions for Taiwan are certainly looking more likely.

