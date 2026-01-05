Ordinarily, the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World would devote considerable effort to drafting a pithy, inviting introduction to a column about breaking international relations news like Operation Absolute Resolve. But in the year 2026 we have the White House tweeting profane shit out on the regular, so let’s dispense with the artifice. WTF just happened and what is now going to happen?!

The United States snatched Venezuelan leader Nicholas Maduro and his wife from Caracas and brought them to the United States in a military operation with no U.S. loss of life — but also allegedly killed more than 40 Venezuelans and left a lot of unanswered questions about what comes next.

No doubt, discerning readers of Drezner’s World want some takes! So here’s what I know and don’t know:

I told you so. I wrote in 2024 that a second Trump administration would be likely to increase, not decrease U.S. military adventurism: “Even though the term is directed at him a lot, Trump is not an isolationist — he is a mercantilist who prefers using force in this hemisphere.” Last month I wrote that, “all the foreign policy observers looking in on the Trump administration from the outside are looking at Trump’s actions in Latin America — and finding it very hard to distinguish them from the neoconservative actions that Trump had decried from a decade ago.” The hard-working spouse here at Drezner’s World doesn’t like this side of me, but I just wanted it on the record that Trump’s smash-and-grab in Caracas was shocking but not surprising.

This operation might have the widest variance of policy competency I have ever seen. The foreign policy professional in me is impressed that, tactically, the operation went as well as it did. Given the past intelligence failings of Trump’s policy principals, it’s amazing that a months-long intelligence operation did not leak. The odds seem pretty good that the U.S. secured quiescence, if not help, from Maduro insiders. The Atlantic’s Tom Nichols wrote, “so far, Trump seems to have executed a bad idea well,” which ain’t exactly wrong. On the other hand, listening to the Mar a Lago press conference, the buffoonery on display was breathtaking. Trump looked older and more out of it than Joe Biden as he was reading from his prepared text; Pete Hegseth sounded like he had sampled some of the product that Maduro and his spouse were accused of trafficking. The idea that these schnooks will now “run” Venezuela seems wildly implausible.

So much for U.S. adherence to international law. Oona Hathaway and Jack Goldsmith are both experts in international law. They hold wildly divergent opinions on most matters. So it was striking to hear similar statements of resignation from both of them about how the Trump administration would justify its actions — and what this means for U.S. foreign policy. Hathaway told the New Yorker’s Isaac Chotiner: “The dangerous thing here is the idea that a President can just decide that a leader is not legitimate and then invade the country and presumably put someone in power who is favored by the Administration. If that were the case, that’s the end of international law, that’s the end of the U.N. charter, that’s the end of any kind of legal limits on the use of force…. Look, the U.S. has not got a perfect record. There’s no doubt about that, and it has betrayed its values many times, but this is of a different order. This is just a blatant throwing-the-whole-thing-out and making a claim to be able to use force whenever it wants.” Goldsmith, meanwhile, wrote, “here is the reality. Congress has given the president a gargantuan global military force with few constraints and is AWOL in overseeing what the president does with it. Courts won’t get involved in reviewing unilateral presidential uses of force. And no country plausibly could stop the U.S. action in Venezuela…. This is not the system the framers had in mind, and it is a dangerous system for all the reasons the framers worried about. But that is where we are—and indeed, it is where we have been for a while.” So… yeah.

Venezuelans likely feel very conflicted about all of this. Venezuelans died during this operation. Some Venezuelans supported Maduro. Like other residents of Latin America, a lot of Venezuelans resent the United States bullying the region. All that said… Maduro was a thug who had run Venezuela’s economy into the ground long before U.S. sanctions were ratcheted up. For many Venezuelans, it seemed like Maduro would never depart the political stage. Hence the mixed feelings.