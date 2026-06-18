The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World is out on the road again — this time to parts of Northeast Asia. I’ll be in Seoul for the next few days followed by a bit of hopscotch across the rest of the region before heading back home. Blogging may well be light over the next few days.

However, the reading will be intense! I have brought a bunch of books with me for the long-haul flights.

Here are three books in particular that I am very much looking forward to reading:

James S.A. Corey, The Faith of Beasts. This is the second book in Corey’s new Captive War series. I read the first book, The Mercy of Gods, way back in March and enjoyed it immensely. I say this even though it was intense book, beginning with a plot about the politics of science labs and ending somewhere rather different and dark — about the politics of survival under occupation and captivity. This is supposed to be a trilogy, and based on the gears set in motion at the end of the first book, I am looking forward to seeing where The Faith of Beasts goes — while also hopeful this is not one of those trilogies that mushrooms into seven books and lot of world-building pre-histories and such.

Soumaya Keynes and Chad Bown, How to Win a Trade War: An Optimistic Guide to an Anxious Global Economy. If the title sounds a bit oxymoronic, that might be because this book pulls off a rare feat. First, it is incredibly accessible to anyone who is well-versed about the international political economy — no mean feat, as someone who has to teach this stuff. Second, it is forthright in explaining, kinda like an IPE Dalton from Road House, that nobody wins a trade war but sometimes they are gonna be fought no matter what, so it’s good to go in fully informed. Third, it contains bits and pieces that even policy wonks will find new and interesting. Props to Keynes, a Financial Times columnist, and Bown, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, for pulling this off. Little wonder Paul Krugman called How to Win a Trade War “terrific.”

[Full disclosure: Keynes and Bown quote me in the book and thank me in their acknowledgments, as they interviewed me during the process of writing it. The could have excised my entire cameo and it would not have affect my opinion on the book’s merits.]

Seth Masket, The Elephants in the Room: How Trump Voters Seized the Party from Republican Leaders. Masket’s book asks a very simple question: why did the Republican Party nominate Donald Trump to be their presidential candidate in 2024 despite: a) Trump’s considerable political baggage after losing in 2020 and inciting a mob in 2021; and b) an awful lot of local GOP leaders, while liking Trump, liked many of the other 2024 Republican contenders for president a lot more. Masket provides an excellent, concise, data-driven explanation. Much of the data from repeated surveys of GOP local leaders, along with Masket’s on-the-ground field research in Iowa and New Hampshire. The sweat equity on display in the book is impressive.

Enjoy reading, everyone!