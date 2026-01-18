Drezner’s World

LM
1d

His Greenland fuckery is the result of being severely mentally ill and having a sub-80 IQ. There’s no need to over complicate things. He’s a fucking moron and a psychopath. Sure, he probably thinks it’s a “grand strategy” and that he actually “needs” Greenland, but that’s because he’s a fucking moron and a psychopath.

Timothy Burke
1d

I have a bad feeling that what is going on is a kind of weird adolescent attempt at summoning a demon in the basement, of exactly the kind that figures in comic-book stories, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and so on.

I think Miller, Vought, Thiel and their "dark enlightenment" courtiers have decided that since nobody saved Hitler's brain and nobody's been raising Hitler clones in South America, the only thing left is to repeat the recipe for National Socialism as if they'd found it written in runes at the bottom of a cursed chest. You have to have a racial scapegoat, you have to have brownshirts, you have to have territorial conquests in mind that you link to lebensraum, you have to have natalism and racial purity ideas.

I wish I was kidding or being satiric. I actually think this is what some of them are thinking--that "wag the dog" is not a satiric criticism but a legitimate political strategem, that you have to have a possible war to acquire new territory for the motherland as a way to distract from elections that you think you might lose and are thinking of cancelling. This is, in an odd sense, the most complimentary thing I can say about the Greenland idea. The alternatives are: the entirety of the executive branch's policy apparatus is now "please the old man who has dementia when he says that he wants to fire missiles at Mars" without any of the usual "if you don't, you get sent to the torture prison and your family get fed to wild dogs" that is the normal incentive for cringing ministers to be pleasing the old demented man to that extent or...I don't know, or they think they're going to be given Greenland if they just act super-crazy about it.

No matter what the explanation, it's a really really bad place for the world to be in, and worse for the United States.

