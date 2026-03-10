The hard-working readers of Drezner’s World are likely aware that I have been a fan of the Boston Celtics since I was a youngling during the Larry Bird era. I really enjoyed their championship run in 2024. Like many Celtics fans, I was crushed by their early departure from the playoffs last year after Jayson Tatum ruptured his right Achilles tendon during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The size of the Celtics’ payroll and the prohibitive penalties of the second apron necessitated some culling of the 2023-24 championship roster. Starting center Kristaps Porzingis was traded to the Atlanta Hawks, and starting guard Jrue Holiday was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers; in return the Celtics received a few second-round draft picks and Anfernee Simons. Key big men Al Horford and Luke Kornet departed via free agency. With Tatum out due to injury, that meant that five players from the championship rotation had disappeared. In response, the Celtics front office signed a bunch of big men (Luka Garza, Josh Minott, Chris Boucher) on the cheap. While payroll had successfully been slashed — which offered flexibility into the future — the team’s roster seemed decidedly worse that in recent years.

In the fall, this situation led a lot of basketball writers — and Celtics fans — to describe the 2025-26 season as a “gap year” between contending rosters. The team was expected to tank a little bit, collect a reasonably high draft pick in the process, and then recharge the roster for the 2026-27 year with a healthy Tatum. A month into this season, TheRinger’s Michael Pina was particularly downbeat on their chances:

Talent talks. Size matters. Depth is critical. Coming into this season, it was hard to believe that Boston’s thin, raw, and vulnerable roster had enough to finish with a better record than the Cavaliers, Knicks, Pistons, Hawks, Bulls, Heat, Raptors, Bucks, or 76ers. Would they be worse than [gulp] the Hornets? Maybe! So far, they’re 6-7, good for 11th in the conference, with more losses than all but the Wizards, Nets, and Pacers in the East. But many of their underlying metrics paint a more positive picture: Boston ranks top 10 in net, offensive, and defensive rating, and 30th in win differential, which means they have the largest gap in the league between their expected and actual record. (Cleaning the Glass has them on a 44.7-win pace, which is a little higher than their preseason over/under.) With all of that said, though, and recognizing that it’s mid-November and there’s still a ton of basketball left to play, very little of what I’ve seen suggests that the Celtics are a 45-win team; in addition to some larger incentives Boston has that extend beyond this season, it’s fair to think this early in the year that they’re actually quite worse than their point differential suggests.

Pina turned out to be right — but for the wrong reason. The Celtics are unlikely to be a 45-win team. That’s because, at 43-21, the Celtics would have to go 2-16 over the remainder of the regular season to win just 45 games.

Six weeks ago, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps wrote about the surprising overperformance of the Celtics, explaining, “With so much roster turnover, the potential of a gap year became a top summer storyline in Boston. Instead, the Celtics are on pace to win at least 50 games for the fifth straight season and can still make a run at the Detroit Pistons for the conference’s top seed. ‘The fact they’re missing Tatum and not missing a beat,’ a Western Conference executive said, ‘is unbelievable.’”

The Athletic’s Jared Weiss sums up the improbably nature of this Celtics season:

They have defied the laws of physics in the NBA universe. The second apron was brought into existence to prevent this from happening. Teams that spent big money to build champions were forced to retreat, which is exactly what the Celtics did. They bid farewell to the aforementioned vets. They rolled out half of their rotation from the prior year and filled the gaps with deep reserves who have barely held down minutes in their careers, somehow remaining one of the best teams in the league.

How did this happen? Well, for one thing, Joe Mazzulla is a hell of a coach:

Another thing that happened was that analysts overlooked the considerable talent that remained on the roster — and they all took a step forward. All-Star and former Finals MVP Jaylen Brown increased his usage while playing at an MVP level on both sides of the floor. Roster stalwarts Derrick White and Peyton Pritchard continued to improve.

Meanwhile, the players who were on the margins of Boston’s roster last year showed dramatic improvement. Neemias Queta went from being the Celtics’ fourth-string center to an above-average starting center. In Tatum’s absence, a plethora of wings — Sam Hauser, Jordan Walsh, Baylor Scheierman, and Hugo Gonzalez — put in the work and are adding significant value to the team with a combination of three-point shooting and excellent defense.

It is noteworthy that outside of Brown, who was a lottery pick, all of the players listed in the previous two paragraphs were either late first-round draft picks, second-round draft picks, or undrafted free agents. The Celtics have done a astounding job of developing and nurturing these players into extremely valuable cogs in a powerful Celtics culture. As ESPN’s Brian Windhorst recently noted on his podcast, the Celtics are a system team — and these days I admire a system that is working.

This past weekend Tatum returned to the court just ten months after he had surgery on his ruptured Achilles tendon — because he too has been putting in the work. And now TheRinger’s Pina is sounding a different tune about the Celtics:

The Celtics were deep before Tatum was activated on Friday night. With him in the starting lineup, they get to enjoy the luxury of bringing someone like Baylor Scheierman off the bench. In Tatum’s absence, Boston increased its athleticism, aggression, and youth. With all its high volume 3-point-shooting centers no longer around, it discovered a new winning formula by crashing the offensive glass and increasing off-ball actions to free shooters up on the perimeter.

Mostly, what makes me happy about this year’s Celtics is that they simply refused to give up or act like the season was over before it started. Other teams that suffered similar devastating injuries to key players — the Indiana Pacers, the Milwaukee Bucks — sank in the standings. The Celtics simply refused to stop trying, even after a less-than-great start to the season. This team hustles its ass off. They are a joy to watch because, most of the time, they simply outwork their opponents. In game after game this season, the commentators will mention how the Celtics keep winning on the 50/50 balls and other areas on the margin. Their extra effort makes a difference.

With Tatum back, the Celtics have a real chance to contend for another NBA championship, something that exactly zero experts predicted prior to the season.

To be honest, however, any playoff success this team has is just gravy at this point. Mostly, what is great about this team has been the way they have shrugged off setbacks and reversals and simply gotten to work. The players have clearly bought into the system that Joe Mazzulla and Celtics president Brad Stevens have constructed. Despite everyone believing that there was no point in trying to compete this season, they have gone out and competed.

It is all too easy in the United States right now to believe that everything is horrible, that resistance and effort are pointless, and that the country is doomed. Hey, sometimes I feel that way myself. But if there’s a larger takeaway from the current Boston Celtics run, it’s that effort, dedication, and a solid system can make a huge difference. And despite everything I think the U.S. still possesses all of these things.

So, mostly, I want to thank the Celtics for reminding me that despair is for the other guy. For those of us who want to see this country chart a different course, it’s time to get back to work.