Drezner’s World

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Skaffen-Amtiskaw's avatar
Skaffen-Amtiskaw
3h

Such a smart man supporting such a terrible team. Go Yankees!

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Linda Shapiro's avatar
Linda Shapiro
30m

Hope is the essence of Red Sox fandom

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