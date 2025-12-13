Drezner’s World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Henrietta de Veer's avatar
Henrietta de Veer
6h

I actually found this weird. It is one thing to agree with some of the articulated strategies. But they are so jarring discordant with actual, repeated actions and the totality of the Trump regime and the people in place tasked with implementing the strategy. We’ll see how this alleged strategy gets implemented by whom.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
mike harper's avatar
mike harper
5h

The US used to be the greatest of the largest in the world.

Now we are just another greedy bastard equal to other greedy bastards.

Not what I expected from Make America Great Agaiin.

SAD!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Daniel W. Drezner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture