Posting has been light here because for much of last week the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World was in the United Kingdom for the Fletcher School’s London Symposium. It had been quite some time since I was in London during Christmas season, and I am here to report that the U.K. capital knows how to celebrate the holiday season properly.

Everything about the experience was lovely. Which was why it was so jarring to read the transcript of the Dasha Burns just letting Trump ramble at his leisure interview with Donald Trump in Politico and see the current U.S. president describe a London that bore no resemblance to the one I had just visited:

If you take a look at London, you have a mayor named Khan. He’s a horrible mayor. He’s an incompetent mayor, but he’s a horrible, vicious, disgusting mayor. I think he’s done a terrible job. London’s a different place. I love London. I love London. And I hate to see it happen. You know, my roots are in Europe, as you know…. I hate to see that happen. This is one of the great places in the world, and they’re allowing people just to come in and ... unchecked, unvetted. [The] mayor of London. He’s a disaster. He’s a disaster. He’s got a totally different ideology of what he’s supposed to have. And he gets elected because so many people have come in. They vote for him now because you know, it’s like ... it’s uh, one of those things. But I hate what’s happened to London, and I hate what’s happened to Paris. I hate when I see it.

Looking past the ad hominem racist attacks, Trump’s statements about Europe are of a piece with his just-released 2025 National Security Strategy, which has this to say about Europe:

The larger issues facing Europe include activities of the European Union and other transnational bodies that undermine political liberty and sovereignty, migration policies that are transforming the continent and creating strife, censorship of free speech and suppression of political opposition, cratering birthrates, and loss of national identities and self-confidence. Should present trends continue, the continent will be unrecognizable in 20 years or less. As such, it is far from obvious whether certain European countries will have economies and militaries strong enough to remain reliable allies. Many of these nations are currently doubling down on their present path. We want Europe to remain European, to regain its civilizational self-confidence, and to abandon its failed focus on regulatory suffocation…. The Trump Administration finds itself at odds with European officials who hold unrealistic expectations for the war [in Ukraine] perched in unstable minority governments, many of which trample on basic principles of democracy to suppress opposition. A large European majority wants peace, yet that desire is not translated into policy, in large measure because of those governments’ subversion of democratic processes. This is strategically important to the United States precisely because European states cannot reform themselves if they are trapped in political crisis…. American diplomacy should continue to stand up for genuine democracy, freedom of expression, and unapologetic celebrations of European nations’ individual character and history. America encourages its political allies in Europe to promote this revival of spirit, and the growing influence of patriotic European parties indeed gives cause for great optimism. Our goal should be to help Europe correct its current trajectory. We will need a strong Europe to help us successfully compete, and to work in concert with us to prevent any adversary from dominating Europe.

Now there is a lot going on in those paragraphs — the lack of understanding about how coalition governments work, the misreads of European public opinion, the general refusal to consider that the European Union can contribute anything positive to the world.

The big takeaway, however, is the Trump administration’s insistence on prioritizing the domestic politics of European allies so that they align with the Trump administration. As Rick Landgraf noted in War on the Rocks, “the strategy is overtly about this president and not the United States as such.” This also means that despite the MAGA claim that the United States does not care about the domestic politics, the Trump administration cares deeply.

In just the few days since the NSS was released there has been a cottage industry of takes on the implications of this for Europe and the transatlantic relationship. See, for example, Henry Farrell, Paul Krugman, Janan Ganesh, or Ulrike Franke.

There are really only two questions that are worth asking after reading the NSS and Trump’s Politico interview. First, is Europe really going to do anything in response? Last year I was optimistic about Europe hanging together in the face of Trumpian coercion — but 2025 is making me doubt myself. As Jamie Dettmer argued in Politico, there are valid reasons for skepticism:

Europe has once again been put on the spot to make some fundamental choices — and quickly. But doing anything quickly isn’t Europe’s strong point. Admittedly, that’s no easy task for a bloc that makes decisions by consensus in a process designed to be agonizingly slow. Nor will it be an easy road at the national level, with all 27 countries facing critical economic challenges and profound political divisions that Washington has been seeking to roil. With the assistance of Trump’s ideological bedfellows like Hungary’s Viktor Orbán and Slovakia’s Robert Fico, the impasse will only intensify in the coming months.

The second question is even more disconcerting for Europeans: what if Trump’s NSS is correct about “the growing influence of patriotic European parties”?

This is the one portion of the strategy document that has some grounding in reality. To be sure, none of these parties command anything close to a majority in the salient countries. Their vote share is growing, however.

In the United Kingdom the anti-immigration Reform Party continues to lead in polling. In France the National Rally is ahead in party polling. Back in August, NBC News reported that, “For the first time in modern history, far-right and populist parties are simultaneously topping the polls in Europe’s three main economies of Germany, France and Britain…. This is a high watermark for the European far right, a once fringe movement whose virulently anti-immigration, anti-Islam and culture-war politics were shunned by the mainstream just a decade ago.”

Germany and the U.K. will likely not hold elections until 2029, and France is still two years away. A lot can happen in that time. Still, the specter of unpopular incumbents fretting about rising far-right parties winning future elections might be a powerful constraint.

It is worth remembering, however, that Trump is also very unpopular. The question is whether the eventual weakening of Trump’s political power at home vitiates his ability to meddle in the domestic politics of allied countries.