Twenty months ago I read Candice Millard’s Destiny of the Republic: A Tale of Madness, Medicine and the Murder of a President and was enraptured with it. Millard’s book retold a forgotten chapter of American history — James Garfield’s improbable 1880 election victory, Charles Guiteau’s assassination of Garfield a few months after he was sworn in, the criminal medical malpractice that led to Garfield’s death, and the transformation Guiteau’s assassination attempt had on Garfield’s vice president, Chester A. Arthur.

You can read what I thought about Destiny of the Republic in this February 2024 newsletter. The book had already been optioned by Netflix by that point. Back then I wrote:

Destiny of the Republic is a good read. If the Netflix adaptation adheres to the actual history, viewers will not believe many of the twists and turns that actually happened. Unfortunately, Millard’s history is also a reminder that American political development does not follow a straight line. Sometimes, important achievements can be reversed.

Last weekend Netflix released Death By Lightning, the four-episode adaptation of the book, starring Michael Shannon as Garfield, Matthew Macfadyen as Guiteau, Nick Offerman as Arthur, Betty Gilpin as Lucretia Garfield, Shea Whigham as Roscoe Conkling, and Bradley Whitford as James Blaine. Here’s the trailer:

Watching Death By Lightning was frustrating for several reasons — some likely intended, some less intentional.