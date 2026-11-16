The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World is experiencing a profound sense of déjà vu as the United States keeps pushing for an end — or at least a cease-fire — in the Russo-Ukrainian War. Over the past twenty months something of a cycle has emerged:

The United States pressures Ukraine to go to the bargaining table for the prospect of ending the war on not-terribly-favorable terms; Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff bend the knee in Moscow, flattering Putin and bending over backwards to get some movement on Moscow’s part; Russia agrees to send negotiators; Russia refuses to make any meaningful concessions at these talks; The U.S. waits three months and initiates the whole cycle over again.

The past week or so has been the fourth or fifth iteration of that cycle. Something a bit more interesting happened this time around, however: the Russian demands became even more grandiose, harkening back to their late 2021 demands prior to their full-blown invasion of Ukraine.

Even prior to the Abu Dhabi meetings, RFE/RL’s Steve Gutterman reported that Moscow's chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky told Russian television that Russia’s goal in the negotiations was to create a “new, modern Yalta and Potsdam.” Given that those conferences essentially carved Europe into a Western and a Soviet sphere of influence, that did not bode well for reaching a deal that would not create a new Iron Curtain in Europe.

As it turns out, the Yalta analogy was exactly what the Russians to pursue. According to the New York Times:

Two months before Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022, it issued a series of far-reaching demands, including that NATO pull its troops back to positions they held in 1997, before the Western alliance expanded toward Russia’s borders. Now, in closed-door negotiations with President Trump’s envoys this week about how to end the war in Ukraine, the Russians have revived that stance — in some cases word for word — in an effort to attain a larger victory after five years and hundreds of thousands of deaths. Moscow’s unyielding position was laid out in a paper that Russian officials circulated this week, according to a copy obtained by The New York Times from a person involved in the talks. The paper, whose authenticity was confirmed by another person with knowledge of the negotiations, shows that President Vladimir V. Putin has scarcely budged on his core objectives after more than 20 months of diplomacy by the Trump administration to end the conflict…. Russian officials in Abu Dhabi made clear that they saw the Cold War, and the Soviet-led alliance at the time known as the Warsaw Pact, as a model for how Europe could look after the war in Ukraine ends.

The Washington Post got a hold of the same document, and their assessment is worth quoting to demonstrate thar it was actually more expansionist than Russia’s 2021 position:

In some parts, the new document goes even further than draft security “treaties” that Russia put forward in 2021 just before its invasion. Previously, Russia demanded only the U.S. refrain from deploying nuclear weapons in Europe — thereby removing protection for U.S. allies in the continent. The new proposals include demands that France and Britain also halt “nuclear sharing,” a concept proposed last year by French President Emmanuel Macron as part of Europe’s effort to develop “strategic autonomy” from the U.S. Russia demanded not only that Ukraine never join NATO, removing the aspiration to do so now enshrined in the Ukrainian constitution, but also that Ukraine be prohibited from participating in the European Union’s collective security defense policy, should it ever become a member of the bloc. The document goes beyond the 2021 drafts, calling for restrictions on Ukraine’s military, including limits on the number of soldiers and weapons in the Ukrainian armed forces and security services, a halt to all supplies of Western weapons and military equipment to the country, and a ban on foreign troops and military facilities on Ukrainian soil. The document also demands that NATO not conduct any military activity on the territory of Ukraine as well as other states in Eastern Europe, South Caucasus and Central Asia, which Russia sees as its sphere of influence. Putin’s long-term goal has been for Moscow to have a bigger say over neighboring nations that once formed the Soviet Union.

There are also reports that Russia proposed a federalized Moldova in which Transnistria and Gagauzia could hold independence referendums if the country decided to join the European Union.

Needless to say, Putin’s chutzpah is considerable. It takes… something to launch a war that everyone believed would only take a few weeks to complete, get bogged down, lose a lot of territory that was initially taken, face continued reverses on the battlefield suffer appalling losses, lose the tactical advantage, and nonetheless insist on more imperial demands.

Furthermore, European leaders have rejected the idea out of hand. EU foreign policy representative Kaja Kallas warned about “walking into the traps that Russia is setting” and pretty much rejected the Russian proposal. Similarly, Finland’s Defense Minister categorically rejected the idea of leaving NATO.

So why the ludicrous demands? Seva Gunitsky proffers an array of possible explanations — but one is decisive in his calculations:

Russia’s price might also be rising because they think they can extract more from the Americans. After all, it’s the Americans who keep signaling that more is available. Putin says it was Steve Witkoff who proposed widening the agenda to European security, and Trump has described a “big, beautiful agreement” that “might involve all of Europe.” Meanwhile Washington has been squeezing Kyiv, ordering caps on Ukraine’s Starshield terminals and disabling its interceptor drones. A Ukrainian official said Witkoff and Jared Kushner threatened to cut off US intelligence during talks in Miami in October. Under these circumstances, how could you not expect Putin to take advantage?…. What changed more recently are the signals coming from Washington, with their talk of expanded agendas and grand bargains, and visible pressure on Kyiv. If that’s the decisive factor, then Putin’s maximalism is not a byproduct of Russian strength but of American intentions, which is a problem America can still choose to correct.

Trump, Kushner and Witkoff’s eagerness to reach a deal are not great for Ukraine — but even their hare-brained negotiation style is unlikely to lead to any deal. Kushner and Witkoff’s big idea is to trade land for peace. According to the AP, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, “the U.S. had asked for the first time whether Ukraine would withdraw from parts of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine that Russia does not control if Kyiv were admitted to NATO.”

This dog won’t hunt. Zelenskyy insisted that Kyiv would not surrender its territory — and Europe will back Ukraine on this play. Furthermore, Russia is not gonna go for a rump Ukraine within NATO.

Maybe Russia will moderate their demands as negotiations continue. However, it seems far more likely that my sense of déjà vu will be reinforced and nothing of consequence will happen in this round of negotiations.

During the 2024 campaign, Donald Trump repeatedly insisted that Putin would have never invaded Ukraine when he was president, because Putin would have been deterred. Some very tendentious op-ed writers believed this line. It is revealing, therefore, that once Donald Trump became president again, Russian demands have expanded.