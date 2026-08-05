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Peter Greiff's avatar
Peter Greiff
2h

Excellent piece. I would add that Venezuela is an area where Rubio appears but does not prevail. His instincts of old would have been to usher in a democratic transition already. Instead, he rolled out the unworkable stabilize / recover / transition plan that leaves the corrupt Chavista regime in place, buying time for Trump and his cronies to pilfer Venezuela'a oil and natural resources wealth. Incredibly, he has even been unable to secure the return of Maria Corina Machado. He has no better ideas for Cuba. Rubio will go down as another Trump pawn who thought he could make difference but only made things worse.

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Dmitrii Zelenskii's avatar
Dmitrii Zelenskii
1h

It is possible that Rubio plays "game of the possible": Trump is focused on Iran but not so much on Cuba/Venezuela, so Rubio picks up the areas Trump is less focused on, creating there some kind of "competence from obscurity", as he understands it.

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