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CL's avatar
CL
Sep 28

The Dems impeaching Hegseth and starving the Iran war of funds may have to be enough on the foreign policy front in the immediate term. We have so much work to do on everyday costs and on holding the Trump regime accountable that Dems will have to focus on these domestic concerns first. Perhaps there’s some action on the economic front - can a Democratic Congress reign in the tariffs? - that the Dems will want to take. Besides, one of the most important foreign policy efforts in the medium term will be rebuilding our alliances. And that can only be done once we’ve righted our own house internally and can show our traditional allies that we’re worth trusting again. That will take some serious internal reform (see Robert Reich’s new Ten Commandments :).

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Philip Cardella's avatar
Philip Cardella
Sep 28

Spot on. As usual. A consequence of Citizens United that I don't think is talked about enough is that it functionally locks us not only into two parties but these two parties. The modern Democratic Party reeks of the Whig Party in terms of its ineptness. The field is ripe for a new party to replace one of the parties if not for CU.

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