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CaseyL1956's avatar
CaseyL1956
Oct 2

Carney is possibly hoping that the US returns to a more normal posture post-Trump, and therefore doesn't want an irrevocable schism. Which is fine, except that there will always be another Trump somewhere in US politics and US voters will always be dumb enough to elect that person. I don't think we can go back to an ante Trump "old normal." The failure points in the US are now out there for all to see, and it will require massive systemic change (which we lack enough will and focus to carry out) to fix them.

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Lisa Young's avatar
Lisa Young
Oct 2

Albertan here - I’d quibble with the statement that Smith is angry with Trump. She was advocating a strategy of ‘niceness’ in response to the last set of provocations. https://albertapolitics.ca/2026/08/forget-fighting-trumps-tariffs-just-be-too-friendly-kind-and-helpful-to-resist-danielle-smith-advises/. And has invited Trumpian mischief and division by holding a referendum on separation in the midst of all this.

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