A few decades ago legendary TNR editor Michael Kinsley held a contest to decide the most boring hypothetical headline ever: his winner was “Worthwhile Canadian Initiative.”

While amusing, “Worthwhile Canadian Initiative” winning his contest said a lot about Canada’s brand in the United States until recently: namely, that it was known for earnest good governance and generally being a pretty boring news beat.

I miss those days. Because ever since he was elected again in 2024, Donald Trump, his trade advisor Peter Navarro, and his Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick have had a curious obsession with bullying Canada. It is curious in part because of how badly it is working out for Trump.

By talking openly about making Canada the 51st state, Trump cost the Conservatives the 2025 general election in favor of the Liberal Party’s Mark Carney. His continued bullying triggered Carney’s Davos speech. In retrospect that speech was the moment when U.S. allies started signaling to Trump that they were willing to band together and resist Trump’s coercive tactics. The galactically stupid trade war that Trump launched against Canada last month has accomplished little beyond a rally-round-the-flag effect for Carney — and all the while Americans are mostly flummoxed about why the Trump administration keeps trying to paint Canada as the bad guy.

Carney has responded to the Trump administration’s coercive efforts by attempting to further enhance Canada’s strategic and economic resilience. He has encouraged Europe to join him in resisting Trump — and Europe, in turn, has invited Canada to be an associate member of the European Union and agreed to fashion a payments system independent of the United States. He quickly organized the Canada Investment Summit and secured pledges of $500 billion in new investment.

The New York Times interviewed Carney last week, and Carney described his resiliency initiative in rather expansive terms:

In a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times at its headquarters in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday, Mr. Carney described in meticulous detail how he was systematically reducing Canada’s reliance on the United States for key technology — from space satellites to fighter jets — in an effort to make his country far less vulnerable to American threats. He outlined a plan to diversify Canada’s relationships and suppliers, and said that even with a different future president “we will be a better partner for the U.S. because of what we are doing.” He talked about reducing reliance on Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite systems; considering alternatives to buying F-35 fighter jets; and a focus on deepening economic — though not defense — relationships with China. Mr. Trump’s exploitation of Canadian dependency on American products had taught the country a bitter lesson: “There’s certain things, once you’ve seen them, you can’t unsee them.”…. The Canadian government is reviewing a planned order of 88 Lockheed Martin F-35 jets and is also considering a counterproposal to acquire Swedish Saab Gripen fighters. Mr. Carney did not specify where he was on that decision, but he did say that he wanted to use Canada’s newly bolstered defense budget to order aircraft that perform well in the Arctic. “It is a real decision because of differing capabilities, because of strategic dependencies, and because of the economic return,” he said.

Of course, pledges and plans do not always bear fruit. And Canada’s geography cannot be changed; no matter how much Carney tries to diversify Canada’s economy away from the United States, there will always be some asymmetric dependence. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent might be the Platonic ideal of a 1980s preppie villain in a dumb teen movie obnoxious, but he was not entirely wrong when he noted that the U.S. economy is considerably larger than Canada.

Still, could Carney’s initiative move the strategic needle?

As it turns out, I was in Toronto this week to give a talk and rub shoulders with some of Canada’s leading lights. Here’s me, for example, with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand:

Two things struck me in my conversations with Canadian politicians and business leaders. The first is that there is zero daylight between Canada’s political parties on resisting Trump. Canadian conservatives like Ontario premier Doug Ford or Alberta premier Danielle Smith are just as pissed at Trump and wary of the United States. Earlier this week Smith and Ford proposed building a new pipeline — the Northern Shield Energy Corridor — to send Alberta’s crude oil east to Ontario, bypassing a pipeline that already exists but runs through the United States.

The one thing every politician of every political stripe told me while I was there was that they had never seen Canadian patriotism so pronounced before. Which means that Carney is politically fortified to stand Canada’s ground indefinitely.

Second, as fraught as the trade war has been, Canadians also signaled that the underlying bilateral relationship remains strong — even with the Trump administration. On security matters, for example, the two governments largely see eye to eye. As one high-ranking Canadian official put it, the two countries are in lockstep on about 97 percent of their bilateral agenda. The trade war is extremely important, but so is the security relationship — and that remains largely unchanged.

In his interview with the NYT, Carney “made the case, too, that in many ways, what’s good for Canada is also good for the United States because of their decades-long integration that has created stability and prosperity.”

Paradoxically, if Carney succeeds in bolstering Canada’s economic resilience, it might improve the bilateral relationship with the United States. A less insecure Canada would be a better partner — and a more resilient Canada would also constrain the United States from bullying its neighbor to the north.

The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World does not know if Carney’s resiliency initiative will work. But it is indeed a worthwhile initiative.