Avid readers of Drezner’s World might have noticed some lighter-than-usual posting over the past week. That is due to the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World participating in an all-hands-on-deck retreat to discuss which lobster roll is the tastiest in New England weighty matters of the day. It’s been an exhausting, free-flowing, days-long conversation on the beach .

Fortunately, there has also been plenty of downtime, which means there has also been a lot of staff reading going on! Here are the three books that have grabbed my attention over the past few weeks:

First, there’s Zbig: The Life of Zbigniew Brzezinski, America’s Great Power Prophet, by the Financial Times columnist Edward Luce. Brzezinski’s time in power was shorter than Henry Kissinger’s but it is striking how many more hagiographies biographies have been written about the latter than the former. Luce’s monograph partially corrects this imbalance with an enlightening recounting of Brzezinski’s life and ideas. While the largest chunk of the book deals with his time as Jimmy Carter’s national security adviser, Luce also dives into Zbig’s Polish/Canadian background, his academic career, and his post-NSC service as a wise man.

Three things stood out to me after reading Luce’s biography. The first was Brzezinski’s prescience about how the nationalities question would create tensions within the Warsaw Pact as well as within the Soviet Union itself. The second was that Brzezinski and Kissinger seemed far less like rivals than colleagues over the arc of their career. Sure, they had their “frenemies” moments, but Zbig’s real rival for much of his professional career was Cyrus Vance, Carter’s Secretary of State. Vance had a lot of bureaucratic bulldogs working for him — like Richard Holbrooke — so it is legitimately surprising how successful Brzezinski was at getting his way. Finally, Brzezinski’s successful Afghanistan strategy in response to the 1979 Soviet invasion is striking compared to present-day U.S. foreign policy. The balance of power between the Red Army and the Afghan resistance was massive — and yet Zbig was confident that providing military assistance to the mujahadeen was worth it to grind down Soviet capabilities. The contrast between Brzezinski’s thinking and that of the current administration with respect to Ukraine is, um, striking.

Second, there is Kaliane Bradley’s wonderful novel, The Ministry of Time. Jane Coaston recently mused on social media about our current age of misplaced nostalgia. The result is too many novels about people going back in time and loving it and not enough novels about people from the past travelling to the present and marveling about how much has changed. Bradley’s novel about repatriating folks from the past is a welcome antidote. Bradley’s novel is a lot of things: a twisty sci-fi thriller, a pretty hot love story, and an exploration of how language and narrative shapes the way we think about the world. What is truly impressive, however, is how Bradley is able to portray the mindset of 19th and 17th century individuals in a way that resonates and honors both the past and the present. I can only assume that this will be made into a terrific movie sometime this decade.

Finally, there is Roland Allen’s The Notebook: A History of Thinking on Paper. In an age in which more and more prose is drafted online, Allen explores the history of the physical notebook and why it has persisted even during the current electronic age. I have many colleagues who obsess about the best paper notebook to use in their day-to-day lives. As Allen notes in his introduction, the 21st century success of Moleskine demonstrates the staying power of the notebook as a means of organizing one’s thoughts. This has been on my mind as of late as I have taken on new responsibilities. Indeed, I have procured a Remarkable as a means of note-taking. I suspect, however, that paper notebooks will remain my dominant means of recording my thoughts. Allen’s book offers a timely reminder that technological change does not necessarily eliminate or improve upon more traditional ways of doing things.

Enjoy!