The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World holds a few intellectual grudges, a fact that should be unsurprising for readers. A quarter-century of scholarship and public writing will lead to the occasional intellectual disagreement. Some of those interactions have, on occasion, gotten heated.

Still, it takes a lot for me to nurse a real grudge. Back in the day, for example, I had numerous scrapes with Brad DeLong, but it never occurred to me to ever resent or dislike him for any of our disagreements. Brad always argued in good faith, responding to points I made with intellectual vim and vigor — and I tried to do likewise. When one of us made a mistake, we copped to it. That’s the very definition of good clean intellectual fun!

There are others for whom I cannot hold a grudge, because, frankly, their intellectual value-added fails to rise to that level. I might disagree with these folks but I also do not really care enough about what they think to bother nursing a grudge. For example, do I agree with Curtis Yarvin about how to run a country? Of course not! But Yarvin’s brand of thinking is so piss-poor that engagement with it is mostly pointless. As the FT’s Jemima Kelly recently observed, dealing with folks like Yarvin is merely an exercise in nurturing the “skill in keeping a straight face when someone tells me something, and inside I’m thinking: fucking hell.”

No, for me to hold a grudge requires that the person be intelligent enough to know what they are doing while simultaneously refusing to acknowledge important realities. Marco Rubio is one example, although he’s not really an intellectual per se.

This brings us to Niall Ferguson, the primary topic of today’s newsletter. His Trump predictions bear some revisiting, because they have proven to be so very badly wrong, and it would be great if he were to finally admit it.

I first pointed out the tendentiousness of Ferguson’s pro-Trump arguments a week before the 2024 election when he wrote a God-awful Daily Mail op-ed that was ridiculous at the time and has aged… poorly. Here were the highlights:

Trump is not a fascist because he can be funny: “Does Trump look or sound like Hitler? To answer that question, I refer readers to his hilarious performance at an annual fund-raising dinner for Catholic charities in New York on October 18…. how about the good humour with which Trump dished out fries in a memorable election stunt at a drive-in McDonald's. The Führer didn't do stand-up. Nor did Mussolini serve fast food.”

Even if Trump is a fascist he can’t implement fascism: “The question is not how far Trump has authoritarian proclivities: it is how far he would be able to indulge them if re-elected to a second term…. The rule of law is deeply embedded in the U.S., not just because it is, by design, a republic of laws, but also because it remains a country run to a striking extent by people with law degrees. In addition, it has an officer class deeply committed to the separation of the military from politics.”

Harris has anti-democratic ideas. Actually, not Harris but… two Ivy League professors? “the irony is that it is not Trump but the more radical Democrats who openly discuss constitutional changes that would fundamentally alter the U.S. political system to their own advantage. To give one example of many, in an article published two years ago in the New York Times, two liberal professors at, respectively, Harvard and Yale, Ryan Doerfler and Samuel Moyn, urged Democrats not to try to 'reclaim' the 'broken' Constitution but to 'radically alter the basic rules of the game'…. who is to say that, if elected president with majorities in the Senate and the House, Harris would not be open to such revolutionary schemes?”

In the realm of foreign policy, a Harris administration would not deter but a Trump administration world: “The foreign policy of the Biden-Harris administration likely condemns Ukraine to be defeated; Israel to risk a war against Iran, with only limited U.S. support; and Taiwan to fear a blockade by China at some point in the next four years. The signature term of this administration has been 'de-escalation'. On closer inspection, this term is the functional opposite of 'deterrence'. We cannot know for sure if Trump is right when he says that the attacks on Ukraine and Israel would not have occurred if he had been re-elected in 2020. All we know is that no such acts of aggression by authoritarian powers occurred during his first term.”

Niall did not take my November criticism well, particularly after he could do a victory lap because Trump won. In a post-election Twitter exchange he reiterated a point he made in the Daily Mail op-ed: “Just to remind you, fascism was all about state control of the economy and militarisation in preparation for war, pretty much the opposite of Trump's philosophy."

Now that we are more than six months into Trump’s term, how well have Ferguson’s claims held up? It’s not pretty.