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Lance Khrome's avatar
Lance Khrome
Jan 13, 2025

The Times even did a "how much would it cost?" analysis of tRump's Greenland "bid"...sane-washing doesn't half cover it.

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Bruce Olsen's avatar
Bruce Olsen
Jan 15, 2025

While what you say is true, the more central issue is the collapse of the press in the face of GOP threats. They're falling in behind Fox News as Trump's enablers.

And the idea that he has a coherent worldview--from a 2016 Politico article? Seriously?

He doesn't even have concepts of a coherent worldview--except that it's rather like Saul Steinberg's "View of the World from 9th Avenue" but with Trump at the center. He contradicts himself constantly, changing policies more often than he changes his Depends.

And even if his mercantilist worldview was somehow actually coherent, he deserves zero credit for following an economic philosophy that has been discredited for almost 200 years. In fact, he deserves the harshest possible criticism--not sanewashing--for exactly that continued adherence to obsolete economics.

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