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Richard
Mar 24, 2025

"without saving any real money:

Worse than that, the IRS estimates that DOGE's firings of IRS auditors could cost $500 billion in lost revenue. It appears the primary losses will be from wealthy tax cheats.

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Bob A
Mar 24, 2025Edited

So far as I can tell, EVERYTHING is being run badly by these morons. Personally, I’m an economist, and I PROMISE you that there’s nobody in the administration who has shown the faintest glimmer of knowledge in this area.

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