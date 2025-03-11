Drezner’s World

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Jeremy's avatar
Jeremy
Mar 11, 2025

Great article! One observation: That CEO confidence survey was taken from Jan. 27th through Feb. 10th. I doubt that confidence is still so high.

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LouisBDL
Mar 11, 2025

Given that the US have turned into an international bully, this is all good news for the free world. A weak and declining US will not be able to do as much damage to democracies. How can we speed up the process?

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