Last year the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World drafted a eulogy for American soft power — because it was plain to see that the Trump administration was destroying American policy competence and undermining American foreign policy values, thereby besmirching America’s cultural attractiveness as well:

Trump has wreaked considerable damage to the attractive values of the United States. His administration has essentially abandoned every program or initiative that promotes democracy, human rights, or the rule of law…. For every component of American soft power, there is a Trump administration policy designed to scuttle it. Maybe this will have no effect on future U.S. foreign policy. Maybe soft power is a mirage. We are about to find out. Because whatever U.S. soft power was, it is not the same anymore. We will have to observe what effect that has on U.S. foreign policy.

If anything, the Trump administration’s own-goals and galactic-level strategy screw-ups have only gotten worse in 2026. And as many international critics of the United States like to point out, this is partially on the American people, the folks who voted Trump back into office last year. Much like when George W. Bush won re-election in 2004, the rest of the world has blurred the distinction sometimes made between the U.S. government and the American people — and not in a good way for the American people.

This year’s FIFA World Cup has offers an important reminder, however, that American foreign policy and American soft power are not the exclusive province of the federal government. For most of American history, various civil society groups, private-sector actors, religious groups, and diaspora communities have contributed to U.S. foreign policy. And it seems that holds for 2026 as well.

The world’s soccer fans have bucked the trend of declining international tourism to the United States. They have swallowed hard and risked the wrath of ICE and CBP and descended on the United States. And it turns out that they have found friendlier faces outside the Beltway. According to the New York Times’ Jesse McKinley and Scott Cacciola:

In Boston, “financial district workers desperate for a break, suburbanites visiting the city to see the Army in action — snapped videos and photos and thanked the visitors for reminding them of the simple joys of celebration,” according to the Washington Post’s Geoff Edgers. In Kansas City, the Argentine Ambassador to the United States noted wistfully to the Kansas City Star’s Vahe Gregorian that the city, “in some strange way feels very much like home to me.” Gregorian noted that Lawrence, Kansas has befriended the Algerian team. He concluded, observed, “the soul of a nation still is different than what its politics might imply, regardless of what side of the aisle you’re on.”

Some international soccer fans have gone viral with their pleasant surprise at how much they are enjoying their stay in America. And this has everything to do with how welcoming Americans across the host cities and satellite exurbs have welcome other country’s teams and their fans.

For Juliette Kayyem — who knows a thing or two about security at the World Cup and just launched her newsletter Early Warning — the good vibes between ordinary Americans and fans and athletes from across the world offer a refreshing reminder about the power of hospitality and friendliness:

A small town in Kansas opened their hearts to African teams; a Boston cop endeared Scottish visitors with his soccer juggling skills; social feeds and local newspapers have been filled with stories of appreciation and even awe at the cultural connections. It’s as if Americans are choosing to put out the welcome mat, even when their government has failed to do so. At the same time, we are getting a vision of ourselves that political leadership has largely denied us: one not defined by division, hostility, or grievance. We see the America we love reflected in the enthusiasm of these World Cup visitors…. Safety and security difficulties are outweighed by what they mean for us as a society and a global player. Events like the World Cup, with all their risky challenges, represent a kind of soft power that America has been increasingly unwilling to exert. This is called sports diplomacy in the parlance of foreign policy circles. It means that people and nations can still find common purpose around a match or game. It is what animates the Olympic spirit. I feared it had been lost here. Whether this early joy is sustainable in the weeks ahead is unknown. But that is what I’m watching now.

What is truly impressive is that this has happened in spite of the Trump administration. The administration has opted for the most obnoxious course of action in seemingly every situation, from asinine travel restrictions to idiotic visa denials to just plain bullying behavior.

The Trump administration can’t even enjoy the legitimately impressive performance of the U.S. Men’s National team without having DHS tweeting blood-and-soil versions of nationalism in response to USMNT’s wins on the pitch. Fortunately, the American people are quick on their feet:

So as the Trump administration tries to clean up their self-imposed messes large and small and act like they are not suffering from a masculinity crisis, something lovely has happened: the American people are reminding the rest of the world that this country still has a lot of attractive values.

None of this will make much difference in world politics in the short term — but it is a hopeful reminder that in just a few years America can be great again.