Drezner’s World

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Martha Howell's avatar
Martha Howell
9h

This has been surprisingly touching to me. I felt like I was going through a bad breakup with the country I've loved and been proud since I had memories. I didn't recognize my own nation. The same year I traced my ancestry and found out that my great grandfather x9 and x10 fought in the Revolutionary War, with their 6 brothers/sons, I watched a hostile takeover of our heritage in Mpls. But we're still us, and we can get past this.

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James Borden's avatar
James Borden
7h

I don't know if any of the hard-working staff at Drezner's World saw a story that was even on the NYT front page today about how fans are taking to the American Dream megamall across the bridge from *cough* New York New Jersey Stadium *cough*. A French fan said that if Americans know how to do one thing they know how to entertain. Because Americans are so good at knowing how to entertain a lot of the real America is considered beneath notice for foreign consumption but foreigners are delighted to encounter it.

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