Geoff G
The Trump administration loves, loves, loves Western civilization. Right up until the Enlightenment, when things got woke.

Mark Sayther
I don't think anyone in that room sees the relinquishing of imperial control a sign of decline. Nor was the west immediately in decline after 1945. First, the costs of empire were (and maybe long had) exceeded the return. Second, the US was actively pushing against European empires as the cruelty and evil inherent in maintaining them were a great recruiting tool for communism. So ending the age of imperialism was a US project, that arguably strengthened Europe and was a tool in combating communism. Is Rubio ignorant of these things (as well as the renaissance and enlightenment thought that first smade European dominance possible), imagine that his audience is ignorant of it, or just playing to the MAGA audience?

