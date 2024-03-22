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D Kitterman's avatar
D Kitterman
Mar 22, 2024

I am a 69 y.o. woman, retired from my landscape business, but still serving a few clients and doing habitat design. Yesterday, I was working with another good local contractor (hard to find these days, as grass cutters are not landscapers) to whom I want to turn over to care for a beloved client and I worked with his three Hispanic workers who I was training to recognize and be aware of the various emerging plantings. These three guys not only absorbed what I demonstrated to them, but worked circles around me, and were polite, thorough, and an absolute delight to work with. Over the years, I have met and worked with people from Mexico, Peru, and various parts of South and Central America. These folks have been human benchmarks in my life, demonstrating kindness, love of family, a work ethic not seen much in the US these days, and their good cheer, amidst all the humiliating treatment doled out to them by supposedly Christian Americans.

Immigrants feed America. Almost everything we eat is planted, picked, or processed by immigrants.

Americans have forgotten where they came from, and are fools for treating these primarily good folks like criminals.

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Wendina Ubaghs
Mar 23, 2024

Claire's most important point: "Create simple, legal pathways..." That's what conservatives don't seem to understand. We can't just declare something legal or illegal. First, a correct way to do things must be established and all the apparatuses for doing things correctly must be put into place.

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