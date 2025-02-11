Drezner’s World

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Jose Melendez (Dan Kobayashi)'s avatar
Jose Melendez (Dan Kobayashi)
Feb 11, 2025

Roberts had already legalized corruption for all but the stupidest pols. This is just the next evolutionary step.

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Terry Cook's avatar
Terry Cook
Feb 11, 2025

Very well documented summation of the coup in progress.

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