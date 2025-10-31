Drezner’s World

Discussion about this post

Constantin
17h

I continue to marvel how the current AI bubble makes the cheerleaders of the IT bubble in 2001 blanche with envy.

PE ratios of 100? That’s for peasants! Let’s take a glorified car company and try 250+ instead! Seven intertwined company’s eating each others tails driving the entirety of the stock market? Etc.

This is going to end badly.

Stephen Stackwick
16h

Thanks for the link to the wonderful Feynman talk.

