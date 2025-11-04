Drezner’s World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Armand Beede's avatar
Armand Beede
1d

Professor Daniel W. Drezner: At almost 78, my influences include Edward Hallett Carr‘s prewar warnings of the Third Reich in his now classic, „The Twenty Years Crisis,“ as well as Hans Joachim Morgenthau‘s „Politics Among Nations“.

Maybe these influences date me.

But your work at America‘s flagship Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy (Tufts/Harvard) creates a body of knowledge that could lead America to continue as The World Power during the 21st century.

Fletcher teaches realism through history and skills formation to serve power interests of a liberal democracy.

The current wars on science, medicine, university scholarship, as well as the absurdity of a naval war on Venezuela are the patterns of a banana republic at best, and are primed to create an enormous brain-drain that will benefit Canada, England, France and other countries eager to acquire America‘s best, gifted women and men.

Trump’s ego deficiency, his corruption, venality and enormous self-pity were known to all, pre-election, who had ears to hear and eyes to see.

Predictably, we are downhill with an idiot at the helm at a time when China is building her ominous naval might.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ken Mann's avatar
Ken Mann
1d

Trump extricates money from whoever will pay him. So foreign autocrats buy from him, it can’t make geopolitical sense; just pay me and I’ll do what you want. America second to Trump’s fortune!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel W. Drezner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture