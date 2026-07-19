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Selena Long's avatar
Selena Long
7h

Project 2025 - and the yrs long undermining of democracy - has wholly materialized under the watchful eye (and pen) of the Supreme Court. Failure to immediately address this institution is a huge mistake that will impact generations. The mere announcement (à la Hawaii) that the Court is no longer a reliable Constitutional guide will go a long way with The People and other branches of government - if that’s all Dems talked about for two yrs they’d never lose an election. The People want accountability and they *will* get it. Slapping down the Court is a winning strategy.

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Peter Greiff's avatar
Peter Greiff
8h

Professor, If process and institutions are two thirds of the equation and civic duty one third, where do the inextinguishable principals and ideas of democratic liberalism fit in? I'm thinking government of the people, by the people and for the people; personal freedom and individual rights; equality before the law, and such. I call them inextinguishable because even if institutions, process and civic duty fail us, those ideals will remain. I believe they would ultimately prevail.

As a former Latin Americanist (sort of), I can remember when nearly all of the region was ruled by dictatorships, not so long ago. (Ironically enough, Venezuela was an exception.) Even as the autocrats ruled, societies recognized that the only truly legitimate form of government would be a return to democracy.

Something similar happened in Central and Eastern Europe after the fall of the Berlin Wall and then the Soviet Union. The new polities did not clamor for new forms of government or autocracy; they strove to become democracies.

I hope it doesn't some to that point in American liberal democracy, but I hope the LibCon folks understand the power of their ideas.

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