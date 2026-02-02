Drezner’s World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
wiredog's avatar
wiredog
2h

Heck, ICE isn't fracturing the base, to the surprise of some who thought they were a part of the base:

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/2026/02/ammon-bundy-trump-ice/685849/

Reply
Share
Jeannie's avatar
Jeannie
3hEdited

I am a veteran and later worked for the Department of Defense for more than 30 years. A large part of the military comes directly from Trump’s base. I never ceased to be astounded by the fact that these folks do not draw a line between foreign wars and the chance that their kids and nieces and nephews and grandchildren are more likely to die or be permanently physically or mentally damaged if Trump starts another dangerous and totally unnecessary war.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel W. Drezner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture